Thailand’s NSM Foundation uncovers five unique insect and one plant species

Photo courtesy of National Science Museum

The National Science Museum (NSM) Foundation in Thailand recently uncovered five unique insect species and a novel plant species, bolstering the nation’s strides in the arena of scientific discovery. The revelation was made public by NSM President, Assistant Professor Rawin Raviwongse, last Wednesday.

The insect species discovered encompass three distinct earwig species, namely Mongolabis chiangmaiensis Nishikawa & Jaitrong, 2023; Mongolabis chantha Nishikawa & Jaitrong, 2023; and Mongolabis siamensis Nishikawa & Jaitrong, 2023. These were unearthed in the regions of Chiang Mai, Chanthaburi, and Nan respectively. Unlike other earwigs, these species are flightless due to their lack of wings, and their hues vary from medium to dark brown. Additionally, the male earwigs of these species are characterised by their long sex organs.

In addition to the earwigs, two species of ants were also found, namely Plagiolepis chomphuphuangi Phosrithong et Jaitrong, 2024, and Plagiolepis silpaarchai Phosrithong et Jaitrong, 2024. These ants were located in Thailand and Laos. Although they resemble each other with their similar head shapes and long body hair, the latter species is differentiated by a rougher coating. The discovery of these ants has been documented in the 492nd edition of the Far Eastern Entomologist journal, reported Bangkok Post.

The newly identified plant species, Kaempferia subglobosa Noppornch & Jenjitt, adds to the discovery. This species, part of the ginger family, is indigenous solely to the province of Tak. The discovery has been chronicled in the 69th edition of the plant journal Blumea, said Asst. Prof. Rawin.

“Given the number of discoveries we’ve made, the NSM has, on average, discovered a new species on Earth each year.”

Asst. Prof. Rawin added that these significant findings have paved the way for collaborations with local and international research bodies. As these projects get published and receive international academic approbation, they helps bolster Thailand’s prestige on the global stage.

In related news, in the lush Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary, Thai researchers and Ohio Wesleyan University’s Professor David M Johnson unearthed two new Annonaceae flowers, enriching Thailand’s floral biodiversity.