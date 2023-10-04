MRTA advances 220 billion baht mass-transit projects in Bangkok and Phuket

Photo: skyscrapercity.com

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is set to implore the Transport Ministry to advance three significant mass-transit projects in the regions of Bangkok and Phuket. The ambitious trio of projects come with an estimated investment value of approximately 220 billion baht.

Pakapong Sirikantaramas, the governor of MRTA, declared yesterday that these projects include the Orange and Brown lines in Bangkok, along with a mass transit project in Phuket. The Orange Line is designed to connect the Bang Khun Non-area in the Bangkok Noi district, situated on the western side of the Chao Phraya River, to the Min Buri district in the east of Bangkok.

Currently, the eastern side, extending over 22.57 kilometres, from the Thailand Cultural Centre station to Min Buri, is nearing completion. However, the construction of the western extension, set to span 13.4 kilometres and link the Cultural Centre station to Bang Khun Non, has yet to commence.

The delay in the construction of the Orange Line’s western extension is due to a disagreement over the bidding process, according to Pakapong. The total cost for this project is projected to be around 140 billion baht.

Upcoming MRTA Projects and Developments

The Brown Line electric monorail, which is still awaiting approval, represents the second project. It will connect Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Lam Sali in Bangkok, with the investment for this project pegged at 49 billion baht. The MRTA board has already given the green light to a feasibility study, the bidding terms, and an analysis report concerning public-private partnerships (PPP). The MRTA is currently seeking feedback from relevant agencies on the plan before presenting it to the Transport Ministry, Pakapong added.

In collaboration with the Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat), the MRTA intends to work on a section over Prasert Manukitch Road. Pakapong informed that the monorail will be constructed above a new expressway along the road, which stretches over 7.2 kilometres, reported Bangkok Post.

The third project, the Phuket Mass Transit project, is a light rail system that will connect Phuket International Airport to the Ha Yaek Chalong intersection. The project, covering a total distance of 42 kilometres, is estimated to cost 33 billion baht. However, Pakapong mentioned that the project is momentarily on hold as the MRTA awaits directives from the new transport minister.

Beyond Phuket, the MRTA has designs to create mass transit systems in other major cities like Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phitsanulok. The feasibility studies for the projects in the first two cities have been finalised, while the study for Phitsanulok is currently seeking to employ a consulting company, Pakapong noted.

