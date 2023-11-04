MFP to challenge government amidst internal controversies

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Move Forward Party (MFP), the main opposition party in Thailand, is preparing to challenge the government in a general debate. Critics suggest this is a tactic to divert public attention from the party’s controversies.

For the first time, the MFP is exercising its constitutional power to initiate a debate against the government, scheduled for early next year. Although the session will not lead to a no-confidence vote, it presents an opportunity for the opposition to put the government on the defensive. The last general debate was held before the May 14 General Election, led by the Pheu Thai Party, an ally of the MFP at that time.

Critics suggest the upcoming debate is a strategy to regain positive publicity as the party has been marred by allegations of sexual harassment and violent behaviour against its members. The focus of the debate is likely to be the government’s controversial 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme.

This policy, criticised as one of the country’s most extravagant spending measures, aims to stimulate the economy by providing digital money to everyone over 16, irrespective of their financial status.

The MFP’s reputation has been damaged by allegations of misconduct against some of its members. Recently, the party executive board announced the expulsion of MP Wuttiphong Thonglour, who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a young woman, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, the election of Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra as leader of the ruling party has sparked speculation that she could become prime minister next year. Current Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is under scrutiny for the digital wallet policy, which is seen as a potential threat to his administration.

There are reports that the scheme’s rollout may be postponed from February to September next year, and the eligibility may be narrowed down.

Despite the speculation, observers believe that a change of prime minister is unlikely in the near future. They suggest that the Pheu Thai party will not risk political stability by changing leadership unless it is absolutely necessary.

The future of the current government and Prime Minister Srettha largely depends on the success or failure of the digital wallet scheme.

