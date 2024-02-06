Thailand’s iconic Maya Bay: From Hollywood glamour to environmental struggle

Photo courtesy of Phuket 101

Maya Bay, nestled in Thailand’s Phang-Nga province, clinched third place in the world’s beaches, according to the Lonely Planet travel guide.

Dubbed “a slip of a beach hidden by limestone cliffs,” Maya Bay skyrocketed to international fame when acclaimed director Danny Boyle handpicked it as the backdrop for his blockbuster hit The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Despite its cinematic allure, Maya Bay has been embroiled in a series of legal battles stemming from its portrayal in the movie. Nonetheless, the film’s global success catapulted Maya Bay, also known as Ao Maya locally, onto the bucket lists of travellers worldwide, drawing a staggering 6,000 tourists daily.

However, concerns over the beach’s sustainability prompted the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation to shutter its shores in 2018 for environmental rehabilitation. After a painstaking two-year closure, Maya Bay cautiously reopened in 2022, albeit with stringent regulations.

Measures such as prohibiting boats from anchoring in the bay and restricting beach access to just 375 visitors per hour were implemented to safeguard its delicate ecosystem, reported Thai PBS World.

While Maya Bay may claim the bronze medal in the global beach rankings, the top two spots were seized by The Pass at Byron Bay in Australia’s New South Wales and the iconic Ipanema beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

