Thailand’s growing spa industry (video)

President of the Thai Spa Association, Sunai Wachirawarakarn, or Nai, talks about the secrets behind Thailand‘s spa industry meteoric rise and unveils the trends reshaping the wellness landscape.

The Thai Spa Association, a non-profit powerhouse dedicated to propelling Thailand’s spa industry, boasts 200 privileged members relishing perks like exclusive newsletters, seminars, and high-profile networking events.

Across the Middle East, spa fever is catching on, fuelled by a booming economy and the thirst for qualified therapists. Sunai warns Thai spas to up their game, urging adherence to ASEAN spa standards for Thailand to reign supreme, even against rivals like Indonesia and Malaysia with their English-speaking Filipino therapist edge.

Sunai reveals the inside scoop on the evolving trend towards a more experiential spa experience. The spa industry is projected to hit a staggering US$260 billion (approximately 909 billion baht) by 2030, with Thailand riding the wellness wave.

A staggering 94% of travellers are integrating wellness into their jet-setting lifestyles. Picture this: retreats and wellness programmes mushrooming to cater to the health-obsessed wanderlusts.

The future is knocking, and it’s all about innovation, technology, biohacking, and sustainability. Spas are no longer just for the elite; they’re extending their soothing hands to an ageing population, offering bespoke pampering and health programmes for seniors.

But here’s the real game-changer: the era of artificial intelligence! Younger generations are shouting from the rooftops about disease prevention, and the Thai spa industry is heeding the call. Prepare for a revolution as diagnostics, assessments, evaluations, and prescriptions become the backbone of personalised preventive health programs, reported Travel Daily News.

The younger crowd, glued to their screens, is craving that human touch. In a world rife with digital connectivity and a deficit in physical contact, spa treatments become the beacon of physical well-being.

Stress post-pandemic? It’s a universal woe, and Thai spas are stepping up with holistic approaches to mental well-being. Traditional Ayurvedic methods, acupuncture, reflexology – it’s an assortment of holistic remedies addressing the root causes.

But that’s not all – dietary preferences are evolving, and Thai spas are rising to the challenge. Veganism, unique diets – the spa culinary offerings crafted by chefs with input from nutritionists are the next big thing. It’s not just about pampering; it’s about nourishing from the inside out.