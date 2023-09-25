Thailand’s Ghost Tower: A haunting legacy of opulence left in ruins (video)

Picture courtesy of @AbandonedHourly.

Sathorn Unique Tower, eerily dubbed the Ghost Tower, remains an unfinished, forsaken, and unloved edifice, 33 years after its inception in the heart of Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok. Construction of the opulent 49-storey skyscraper kicked off in 1990 with the grand vision of accommodating Thailand’s most affluent families, yet it languishes in a state of perpetual emptiness.

The towering structure commands a view of the majestic Chao Phraya River and is off Charoen Krun Road, between Soi 51 and 53, in Bangkok’s Sathon District. It is roughly opposite Wat Yan Nawa and is near the end of Sathon Road, where Taksin Bridge and the Saphan Taksin Station of the BTS Skytrain are located and has descended into utter disrepair. Its façade is now marred by graffiti and cloaked in mould, providing a haunting backdrop for numerous horror films throughout the years.

In 1990, the construction journey began with ambitious promises of 49 floors housing luxurious condominiums for Thailand’s affluent elite. However, seven years later, the project was abruptly halted, a casualty of the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

The Ghost Tower was among approximately 500 building ventures compelled to grind to a halt. While many of these projects eventually resumed, the Sathorn Unique remains a desolate relic.

In the years following its abandonment, the building captivated the curiosity of urban explorers, who frequently ascended its heights to create content for social media. However, in 2014, climbing the 185-metre tower was deemed illegal due to safety concerns, reported Lad Bible.

Despite this prohibition, people persist in sharing photographs and videos captured from atop and within the abandoned structure.

The Sathorn Unique, commanding a commanding view of the Chao River, was conceived and endorsed by architect and property developer Rangsan Torsuwan.

Curiously, Torsuwan found himself embroiled in legal troubles, accused of conspiring to murder Thailand’s Supreme Court president, Pramsan Chansue, a mere three years after construction began. This legal saga dragged on for 15 years, culminating in a guilty verdict in 2008.

His son, Pansit, subsequently assumed control of the project, and in a twist of fate, Torsuwan was acquitted of the alleged crime in 2010.

In December 2014, tragedy struck as the lifeless body of a Swedish man was discovered hanging on the 43rd floor of the building. In response to the escalating issue of trespassers, Pansit announced enhanced security patrols in 2015.

Two years later, this forsaken construction site served as the eerie backdrop for a 2017 horror film titled The Promise, fueling speculation that the Ghost Tower might be haunted due to its location on what was once a graveyard.

As it stands, the fate of this abandoned skyscraper remains shrouded in uncertainty. Whether it will ever evolve from a derelict structure into something more remains a tantalising enigma. In the interim, it undeniably continues to captivate the imaginations of tourists and intrepid urban explorers.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.