Thailand’s FDA warns against personal use of dengue testing kits amid increasing cases

Photo courtesy of rmi.edu.pk

In an urgent public appeal, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautioned against personal use of dengue testing kits. The kits, while acknowledged for their efficacy, have been approved for use by healthcare professionals only due to the complexity of dengue detection.

Lertchai Lertwut, the deputy secretary-general of the FDA, underscored that accurate diagnosis of dengue fever demands more than just the isolation of the virus. It requires a comprehensive medical examination and clinical assessment conducted by trained medical doctors. Lertwut said…

“Dengue fever diagnosis can be made using various methods such as RT-PCR, antibody tests, Dengue Virus Antigen Detection (NS1), and dengue testing kits.”

However, he stressed that the FDA has not sanctioned these dengue testing kits for individual use away from a formal health setting.

The FDA official strongly advised individuals who suspect they might be exhibiting symptoms of dengue infection – including high fever (around 40°C), muscle or joint pain, or a rash – to seek immediate medical attention.

In an alarming revelation, the country’s Public Health Ministry anticipated a rise in the number of dengue fever cases this year. Statistics from the Department of Disease Control are staggering: between January and July, there were 36,470 identified cases of dengue fever, resulting in 33 deaths.

The sudden swell in dengue fever diagnoses in a single week also raises concern; a week ago, around 3,000 cases were reported. However, the numbers skyrocketed with 5,428 people contracting the disease just last week.

Follow us on :













Health authorities in Thailand have raised concerns over a sharp increase in dengue fever cases, prompting them to issue a warning about significant outbreaks throughout the country.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has suggested that by the end of the year, as many as 150,000 instances of dengue infection may occur. Read more about the severity of dengue cases in Thailand HERE.