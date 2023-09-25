Thailand’s FDA conducts seafood safety tests on Japanese seafood for radiation amid nuclear water discharge concerns

Photo: AP/ Ahn Young-Joon.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Thailand revealed the results of their analysis of seafood imported from Japan following the discharge of treated water from a nuclear power plant. Out of 75 samples, all were quarantined for inspection and seafood safety.

If any were found to be contaminated, they would be destroyed and imports immediately suspended, stated Lerschai Lertsirivorakul, Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA, on September 25. The first batch of goods was expected to arrive in September, following the release of treated water from a nuclear power plant in Fukushima on August 24.

Lerschai explained that they had sent the samples for analysis of Cesium-134 (Cs-134) and Cesium-137 (Cs-137) levels at the Office for Atoms for Peace, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. As Cesium is the primary radioactive substance released into the environment by nuclear power plants, it was necessary to examine its levels in these imports.

Of all samples, 42 were found to be within the standard radiation levels as per the announcement of the Ministry of Public Health. The remaining 33 samples are still undergoing lab analysis. All goods are held during the evaluation process.

If no radioactive substances are found, the goods can be utilised. However, if any radioactive substances are detected, the goods will be destroyed and imports suspended immediately, reported KhaoSod.

Lerschai reassured the public that the FDA is vigilantly monitoring and gathering information both domestically and internationally to ensure consumers receive quality, standard, and safe food.

Should the FDA find any food products that pose a danger, it will immediately inform the public. Consumers who find any suspicious food products can lodge their complaints at the FDA hotline 1556 or any provincial public health office nationwide to ensure seafood safety.

