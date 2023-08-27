Thailand’s FDA ramps up seafood inspection following Fukushima wastewater discharge

Picture courtesy of Eugene Hoshiko, AP

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is holding back on any immediate action following the discharge of wastewater from Japan’s damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24. This detail was shared by Lertchai Lertvut, the FDA’s deputy secretary-general.

Lertchai stated that the FDA has been in conversation with the Department of Fisheries, the Office of Atoms for Peace, and the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology over concerns regarding potential contamination of seafood due to the wastewater.

He further clarified that Fisheries Department officials and the FDA will scrutinize all incoming food for signs of radioactive materials exceeding Thailand’s safety standards. Any shipments failing these safety inspections will be sent back, and additional imports will be halted.

Lertchai added, “The FDA, in conjunction with the fisheries department, has consistently collected samples of seafood dispatched from the vicinity of the nuclear plant following the 2011 tsunami. These tests have never revealed food or other products containing radioactive materials exceeding Thai safety regulations.”

He also shared that Japan’s Public Health Ministry reported that none of the 4,375 seafood samples collected from Fukushima in the past year showed radioactive materials exceeding the safety level, reported Bangkok Post.

Furthermore, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency had approved the discharge of treated water from the Japanese nuclear plant, as the radiation levels were deemed non-threatening to human health.

In the wake of this event, Lertchai stated that the FDA and associated agencies plan to double the volume of seafood samples collected for radioactive material detection, to strengthen consumer confidence in their safety.

He confirmed that the first shipment of Japanese seafood post the wastewater discharge will arrive at the Suvarnabhumi airport in mid-September. FDA and fisheries officials will thoroughly inspect it.

In July, an international watchdog has given the green light to Japan’s controversial proposal to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, declaring that the process aligns with global norms. To read more click HERE