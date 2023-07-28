Thailand’s environment ministry orders removal of illegal resorts in Phu Thap Boek

Photo courtesy of Royal Forest Department, Bangkok Post

A mandate for the deconstruction of three illegal resorts in the favoured hillside tourist destination, Phu Thap Boek, has been decreed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The said resorts, located in the Phetchabun province, were brought to the notice of the authorities due to tourist complaints about obtrusive constructions blocking views.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, promptly instructed his adviser Yuthapol Angkinan, an environmental inspector, and pertinent agencies to tackle the issue of these illegal resorts situated close to Pha Hua Sing, or Lion Head Cliff, in Ban Noen, a subdistrict of Lom Kao district. Pha Hua Sing is an integral part of the Khao Kho National Park ecosystem.

Following the illegal resorts complaint, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division’s Sub-division 4 collaborated with the forest special task force and local administrative officials of Lom Kao district and Khao Kho National Park to scrutinise the problematic, illegal resorts.

Yuthapol revealed to the media yesterday that their investigations demonstrated that the trio of constructions were situated in forested territories. This trespassing infringes upon Section 4 of the Forest Act 1941 and Watershed Area 1A, which denotes a conservation zone distinct for forest protection.

Upon further examination of the regulations, officials confirmed that the area was not eligible for construction permits. They also found a recorded history of similar encroachment incidents, where culprits were duly apprehended. Moreover, this area was not designated for land reform related to agriculture, where construction could be permitted.

The area was also not included under Section 54 of the Forest Act as part of the land reform boundary or set aside for public use by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS).

Yuthapol conveyed the importance of Pha Hua Sing as a natural asset of the national park both from a tourism and environmental perspective. The surrounding area is under the Royal Forest Department’s supervision, reported Bangkok Post.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has decided to bring down the illegally constructed works at the three resorts. Additional investigations are also being carried out by Phaya Sua and Phaya Prai forces to expose any individuals connected to the illegal constructions.

The ministry will also develop guidelines to enable related departments to implement measures to prevent future encroachments around Pha Hua Sing.