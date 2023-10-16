Thailand’s digital economy ministry sparks ‘byte’-sized revolution for national growth

Photo: thedigitaltransformationpeople.com.

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, led by Prasert Chantararuangthong, is turning to digital technology in a bid to propel the nation’s development. As outlined in an interview with the Bangkok Post, Prasert revealed the DES Ministry has a policy to position digital technology as the fifth driver of the country’s growth.

“I underlined ‘the Growth Engine of Thailand’ policy when laying down the policy framework for the DES Ministry. I consider digital technology as the country’s new growth driver.”

This new growth engine, in conjunction with investment, exports, tourism, and consumption, aims to enhance the country’s competitiveness, strengthen data security, and prepare citizens for a digital society.

The DES Ministry is preparing comprehensive action plans, initially focusing on the public sector. Each ministry will be encouraged to establish its cloud storage service to streamline operations and reduce IT costs, preparing for a digital government transition. Upskilling or reskilling state officials to stay abreast with the rapidly evolving digital landscape is also a priority. However, the ministry’s immediate concern is combating cybercrime, particularly call-centre scams and illegal gambling websites that threaten national security.

Prasert recently held discussions with social media platforms and mobile phone service providers to boost efforts to fight cybercrime.

The businesses have pledged to assist authorities in shutting down websites and services involved in scams. To date, over 1,000 websites suspected of illegal activities have been closed.

Combating Digital Technology Crimes

On November 1, Prasert revealed that a one-stop service centre will open to combat financial cybercrime, making it easier for victims to report and track their cases.

“Under the normal procedure, the victims will go to the police, file lawsuits with a court, and contact financial institutions to freeze transactions. This process takes time, and the money is often long gone. We can shorten it with the one-stop service centre.”

Regarding cybersecurity, the DES Ministry is collaborating with various ministries, including the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Education Ministry, to address data security breaches.

The ministry also plans to develop a centralised “app for everything,” or “super-app,” for the public’s convenience to access services provided by various agencies.

Prasert assured that the government has no intention to curb people’s rights to express their views on social media platforms.

However, he warned that individuals with malicious intent who violate the law will face investigation and legal action.

Implementation of Digital Technology Systems

The DES minister is also enthusiastic about fully implementing the “Internet for all” policy to bridge the digital divide and ensure equal access to government-provided Internet services, especially in remote and border areas. The Universal Service Obligation (USO) Net project is expected to be completed within two years reported Bangkok Post.

In response to the Siam Paragon shooting, the government is implementing a cell broadcast system, capable of instantly sending a message to all mobile phones within a specified area.

This system, expected to be rolled out in six to 12 months, will evolve into a push notification system that can send a 1,000-character message to mobile phones even when the devices are turned off.

Prasert added that the initiative, which is similar to those in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, will cost between 200 to 500 million baht, funded by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s fund.

“I’d like the DES Ministry to represent the future of the country, using technology to drive its progress. The DES should help the country be on par with other nations in terms of technology and development.”

