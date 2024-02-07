Thailand’s defence ministry to take action over fraudulent Sor Dor 43 sales

The Defence Ministry of Thailand disclosed yesterday that it will take legal action against any military members, both former and present, who are found guilty of selling fraudulent Sor Dor 43 certificates. The announcement was made by Minister Sutin Klungsang, in response to allegations by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a party-list MP of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and chairman of the House committee on military affairs.

According to Wiroj, a grade counterfeit document, complete with five official signatures, is being sold for up to 50,000 baht per copy. He revealed this via a Facebook post, claiming that approximately 60,000 of these fake copies are sold each year, leading to 3 billion baht in fraudulent activity.

Minister Sutin emphasised the necessity of investigating these allegations to identify those involved. He assured that legal and disciplinary punishments would be strictly enforced on those found guilty, regardless of when the corruption took place.

It was further revealed that retired service members involved in this fraudulent sale would face the suspension of their pensions. Minister Sutin also highlighted that the Territorial Defence Command (TDC) has been consistently addressing this issue, with annual arrests that are not publicised.

When questioned about the recent controversy surrounding the evasion of military conscription by two MFP MPs, Jirat Thongsuwan and Suphanat Meenchainan, and whether it was part of an Information Operation (IO), Minister Sutin admitted his unawareness. However, he confirmed that the ministry and relevant sectors are investigating the cases following the reception of complaints.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously instructed those involved in the investigations not to use the information uncovered to victimize the opposition.

In the meantime, Jirayu Houngsub, a spokesman for the ministry, announced that the Royal Thai Armed Forces intend to lodge a police complaint concerning the Sor Dor 43 sale network in the coming week, reported Bangkok Post.