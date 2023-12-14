Culinary triumph: Thailand’s gastronomic scene sizzles with 2024 Michelin Guide debut

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a culinary coup, Thailand‘s gastronomic landscape has been transformed with the unveiling of the 2024 Michelin Guide.

This year, the nation welcomes two groundbreaking two-star restaurants, Baan Tepa and GAA, alongside an impressive six new one-star establishments. But the real star power lies in the hands of two remarkable female chefs, Chef Chudaree Debhakam, aka Tam, of Baan Tepa and Chef Garima Arora of GAA, who’ve not only earned two Michelin stars but also made history.

Baan Tepa and GAA have ascended from their one-star ratings in the previous guide, with GAA now standing as only the second Indian restaurant globally to boast two Michelin stars. A double triumph guided by the hands of culinary trailblazers.

Chef Chudaree expressed her gratitude.

“We’ve been so focused this year working on our missions to be better in every way, to be more sustainable, and to deliver the best service we can. So to be recognised is amazing.”

The Michelin Guide’s expansion into Ko Samui and Surat Thani showcases Thailand’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, with 447 establishments featured, including seven with two Michelin stars, 28 with one Michelin star, 196 Bib Gourmand, and 216 Michelin Selected venues.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, praised the vibrant culinary scene in Ko Samui and Surat Thani.

“The 2024 edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand highlights not only these exceptional culinary experiences but also the latest trends in the country’s culinary world.”

Talented Thai chefs

The guide reflects Thailand’s evolving culinary landscape, witnessing the rise of modern Thai restaurants spearheaded by a new generation of talented chefs. From reservation-only, counter dining operations to a surge in healthy and vegetarian cuisine, Thailand’s gastronomy is embracing diversity and innovation.

Notably, Baan Tepa stands out as a beacon of sustainability, embodying a farm-to-table philosophy and crafting a contemporary Thai tasting menu with seasonal ingredients from conscientious producers, reported Thai PBS World.

The Michelin Guide also applauds the increasing presence of female chefs and entrepreneurs shaping Thailand’s food and beverage industry. Icons like Jay Fai, Chef Garima Arora, Chef Pichaya Soontornyanakij aka Pam, and Chef Chudaree aka Tam are at the forefront. Chef Tam, in addition to her two Michelin stars, is also honoured with the 2024 Michelin Young Chef Award.

Among the newly crowned Michelin Star recipients, three newcomers – INDDEE, NAWA, and Samrub Samrub Thai – dazzle with their distinctive offerings, while three others, Mia, Resonance, and Wana Yook, are promoted from Michelin Selected.

The Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 doesn’t merely celebrate culinary excellence; it recognises individuals who stand out. The Michelin Young Chef Award, Opening of the Year Award, Service Award, and Sommelier Award acknowledge the brilliance of Chef Tam, Witchupol Charoensupaya aka Nay of NAWA, Louise Bourgeois of Chef’s Table, and Thanakorn Bottorff aka Jay of INDDEE, respectively.