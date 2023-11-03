Illicit pork trade crackdown in Thailand set to conclude next month

Photo: thepigsite.com

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke announced a determined push to dismantle the underground illicit pork trade in Thailand, indicating that all related cases should be resolved by next month.

The joint statement was delivered yesterday, alongside representatives from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and other agencies, providing an update on the ongoing operation.

Chai Wacharonke stressed that the illicit pork trade, which predates the current government, has inflicted significant damage on the nation’s economy. The 61 year old Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin directed all relevant organisations to address the issue promptly.

Director-General of the DSI, Police Major Suriya Singhakamol, revealed that investigations have uncovered the smuggling of 2,385 cargo containers of illicit pork since 2020. The black market meat is estimated to be worth around three billion baht.

The DSI has identified three types of criminal groups involved in the illegal network: import companies, financiers, and freezer room providers.

Initially, the DSI filed charges against six individuals from five companies. However, further investigation has identified two additional suspects. The DSI anticipates the closure of the case by next month.

In efforts to expedite the illicit pork trade investigation, authorities are pushing to locate fugitives and trace financial transactions related to the illegal trade.

Duenden Yimyaem, Chairman of the Northeast Micro-Scale Swine Farmer Union, reportedly provided data on an illegal pork smuggling route to Police Major Natapon Disayatham, director of the DSI’s special criminal investigation centre, on Wednesday.

Duenden shared details of an extensive route used by smugglers, which has significantly impacted restaurants and fresh markets. The influx of illegal frozen pork has undercut small pig farmers, depressing pork prices across the market.

The union plans to propose a solution to the illicit pork trade issue, supported by small pig farming groups, at a meeting with the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) today. They will request that the Price of Goods and Services Act be invoked to set a minimum price for pork purchased from farms. This measure aims to ensure the sustainability of pig farmers by setting the price no lower than 80 baht per kilogramme for 90 days, reported Bangkok Post.

