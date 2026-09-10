Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:38 AM
3 minutes read
Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week | Thaiger
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Thailand’s 60-day visa-free stay will end next week, with new entry rules taking effect on Tuesday, September 15. The current scheme covering 93 countries and territories will be replaced by a more targeted system that gives travellers different entry periods depending on their nationality.

The change was confirmed after the Ministry of Interior published the relevant announcements in the Royal Gazette on August 31. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the revised visa exemption and Visa on Arrival measures will apply from September 15.

Under the new framework, ordinary passport holders from 60 countries and territories will qualify for visa-free entry for tourism for up to 30 days.

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The list includes Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and numerous European countries. India is among the notable changes, moving from Visa on Arrival to the 30-day exemption.

See the 60 countries eligible for 30-day visa-free entry (click to expand)

 

From September 15, 2026, passport holders from the following 60 countries and territories can enter Thailand visa-free for tourism for up to 30 days:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Bhutan
  • Brunei Darussalam
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • India
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Türkiye
  • Ukraine
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

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Not every traveller drops to 30 days

The change does not mean that every traveller currently receiving 60 days will simply receive 30 days instead.

Thailand is moving towards a system in which each country or territory is covered by one principal entry arrangement. Existing bilateral agreements will continue where applicable, providing stays of 14, 30 or 90 days depending on nationality.

For example, updated Thai embassy guidance lists China, Kazakhstan, Macao, Russia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Laos, Mongolia and Timor-Leste under separate 30-day bilateral arrangements. Cambodia and Myanmar also have bilateral arrangements allowing stays of up to 14 days, subject to the applicable entry conditions.

Travellers should therefore check the rules applying specifically to their passport before travelling rather than assuming the new 30-day exemption applies to everyone.

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Two countries, Seychelles and Mauritius, will enter a new 15-day visa exemption category. Meanwhile, passport holders from Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia will be eligible for Visa on Arrival rather than the standard visa exemption.

What happens if you are already in Thailand?

One important point for people already in Thailand is that the September 15 change will not shorten a stay that has already been granted.

Foreigners who enter under the existing rules before September 15 can remain in Thailand until the final date shown on their immigration stamp. Someone who has already been granted 60 days will not automatically have that permission reduced to 30 days when the new rules begin.

For travellers entering from September 15 under the new 30-day exemption, official Thai embassy guidance states that an extension of up to another 30 days may be requested. Approval of an extension remains at the discretion of immigration officers.

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Aimed at tourism

The Foreign Ministry has advised foreigners entering Thailand for other purposes to use the visa category appropriate to their intended activity and comply with the relevant laws and regulations.

The government said the overhaul takes into account national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity between countries and the need to reduce overlapping visa privileges that could cause confusion. The growing availability of Thailand’s e-Visa system was also cited as part of the review.

The 60-day exemption being withdrawn was introduced in July 2024 as part of a wider effort to make entry easier for foreign visitors. From next week, travellers planning longer stays will need to pay closer attention to the entry category available to their nationality and whether a visa would better suit the length and purpose of their visit.

Another change from September 15 will affect travellers using visa-free land crossings. Most will be limited to two such entries per calendar year, although nationals of Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore are exempt from the cap. The Thaiger recently reported separately on the new limits on visa-exempt border runs.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:38 AM
3 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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