Government puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism

Thailand has put plans to introduce a 1,000-baht departure tax on hold, with the Finance Ministry concerned that the additional charge could discourage international travel and affect the country’s tourism industry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed yesterday, October 22, that the government would not proceed with the proposed tax for now, as it assesses the potential impact on travellers and airlines.

The decision follows the Finance Ministry’s earlier proposal to charge travellers of all nationalities 1,000 baht each time they leave Thailand by air.

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Under the draft legislation, the charge would apply to Thai citizens and foreign visitors, with airlines collecting the payment alongside ticket purchases. Land and sea departures would initially be exempt.

The Revenue Department opened a public consultation on September 30, scheduled to run until October 29. However, the proposed tax has not been approved or implemented, and no new introduction date has been announced.

Ekniti explained that the government wanted to maintain Thailand’s tourism momentum, particularly following the country’s hosting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings earlier this month.

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He said the events had generated international interest in Thailand, with expectations that tourism could continue expanding during the final quarter of the year.

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The finance minister also cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has affected energy prices and airline operating costs. He warned that introducing another tax could place additional financial pressure on both airlines and passengers.

The decision follows opposition from the Association of Thai Travel Agents, which had called for the measure to be delayed over concerns about higher travel costs and their potential impact on tourism.

The Thai Hotels Association also opposed the proposed tax, warning that additional charges could weaken Thailand’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.

Ekniti stressed that any future tax measures must comply with fiscal discipline requirements, including Section 26 of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act.

The postponement applies specifically to the departure tax and does not affect the government’s separate proposal for a 450-baht tourist entry fee, which remains under consideration.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul reported that Thailand welcomed 24.42 million foreign visitors between January 1 and October 17, generating approximately 1.19 trillion baht in tourism revenue.

China accounted for the largest number of visitors, followed by Malaysia, India, Russia and South Korea.