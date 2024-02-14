Thailand zoo unveils new capybara print legwear

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province is introducing its newest sensation: capybara pants, scheduled to be available in stores next month.

Announced via the zoo’s buzzing Kha Moo and the gang Facebook page, the revelation of these quirky trousers has sparked a viral storm, amassing over 1,500 shares in merely five hours.

Director General of The Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Attapon Srihayrun, disclosed to Thai PBS that the capybara pants were conceived in homage to the wildly popular Thai elephant pants, aiming to bolster visitor attraction across zoos under the organisation’s purview.

“Capybaras, alongside hippos, sloths, hyenas, and bears, are among our zoo’s superstars.”

As social media was ablaze with inquiries about pricing, Attapon reassured enthusiasts that negotiations with the manufacturing unit are underway to keep costs reasonable. The much-anticipated price reveal is slated for the coming weeks.

Moreover, in a double treat for animal lovers, the zoo is set to unveil a brand-new zone by the end of this month, offering visitors an intimate encounter with the capybaras, complete with feeding opportunities, reported Thai PBS World.

Following in the footsteps of the elephant pants craze, the capybara-themed apparel is just the latest in a string of animal-inspired legwear sweeping Thailand. From Korat cat pants to rooster pants, crab pants to fish pants, and even monkey pants, the nation’s fauna is taking the fashion world by storm.

In related news, a surge of illegal imports of Thai elephant pants from China and neighbouring countries led to an official investigation last Monday, February 5. Phumtham Wechayachai, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, directed the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) to look into this matter. These infringing items were spotted at various tourist hotspots, being sold at prices significantly lower than the original Thai-made products.

In other news, in November last year, the Korat Chamber of Commerce championed the Korat cat pants as a new cultural symbol and potential rival to Thailand’s famous elephant pants.