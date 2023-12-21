Thailand Winter Festival fuels tourism boom

Photo courtesy of Travel Daily News

Thailand‘s vibrant cultural tapestry, woven with ancient traditions and modern spectacles, is driving a tourism surge, with the Thailand Winter Festival taking the spotlight as the grand finale of 2023.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wrapped up the year with a dazzling Thailand Winter Festival, featuring five cultural extravaganzas, including a Colorful Canals promotion for the mesmerising Loy Krathong festival. This event, alongside Vijit Chao Phraya 2023, Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges, Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2023, and Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024, showcased Bangkok’s rich cultural calendar.

The Thailand Winter Festival unfolded on Bangkok’s famed Rattanakosin Island, becoming a crucial stride in solidifying the nation’s cultural capital, as the TAT aims to present the Thai identity through festivals, art, lights, music, and countdown celebrations.

Delving into the historical roots, many Thai events, such as Songkran and the Loy Krathong Festival, have been celebrated for centuries, echoing local traditions and the Thai way of life. Internationally acclaimed events like the World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, Poi Sang Long Festival, and the Bun Bung Fai (Rocket) Festival also offer a glimpse into Thailand’s rich cultural heritage.

The newer addition to the Thai events scene, MotoGP’s Thailand Grand Prix, roars into action, seamlessly blending elements of Thai culture. Choosing Hanuman, the revered monkey god from the Thai Ramayana, as the race’s cultural ambassador and theme, the Grand Prix serves as a gateway for event tourism, offering authentic cultural experiences from the vibrant northeast region to the world.

Iko Putera, CEO of Transport at Traveloka, revealed that The Thailand Grand Prix and event tourism are pivotal in elevating the Thai travel industry. During the 2023 race, Traveloka witnessed a twofold surge in hotel transactions, with a significant peak on October 27 to 28 concentrated in the Buriram area. Flights also soared, with Buriram emerging as a top destination and Don Muang as the preferred point of origin.

Initiatives to boost tourism

Capitalising on emerging destinations like Buriram, the TAT, in collaboration with the private sector, launched the Menu of New Experiences – Unforgettable Secondary Cities promotion. This initiative invites travellers to explore secondary cities, like Buriram, and savour the culinary delights of regional Thai food, reported Travel Daily News.

With events acting as the engine for Thailand’s robust tourism recovery this year, the country aims to rev it up even further in 2024. The positive impact of the Thailand Grand Prix on accommodation, flights, and local businesses underscores its potential to create jobs and economic growth.

Traveloka, at the forefront of market trends, strives to provide flexible travel options and has played a pivotal role in leveraging the success of the Thailand Grand Prix 2023.

“We believe in driving growth and creating jobs for local Thai businesses, especially in secondary destinations, offering travel activities that combine international events with the country’s rich cultural tourism and heritage.”

The synergy between global events and Thailand’s cultural charm seems poised to propel the nation’s tourism to new heights.