Weather forecast: Storm to bring heavy rain across Thailand

Image by sethink from pixabay

Today’s weather shows a fading yet still potent storm set to pass through northern Thailand with heavy rains anticipated between September 26 and 29.

The Department of Meteorology announced the weakening of the pressure system at 1am today. The storm, formerly known as “Depression,” has diminished into a strong low-pressure system near the city of Danang in Vietnam. This system is set to move along the monsoon trough passing through northern Thailand between September 26 and 29.

This movement will result in heavy rainfall in several areas of the north, northeast, and central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, east, and south.

Some areas are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. Thai residents are urged to be cautious of dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds in some areas, which may lead to flash floods and forest runoffs, particularly in mountainous areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

Provinces expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain in some areas are as follows:

Today, September 26, there are weather warnings in the northern region has provinces such as Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

In the northeast there are warnings for Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

In the central region, there are weather warnings for Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, and Saraburi, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

In the eastern region, there are weather warnings for Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

In the southern region: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

On September 27, there are weather warnings in northern region provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

In the northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, and Si Sa Ket.

In the central region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

In the eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The southern region includes Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

On September 28-29, in the northern region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

In the northeast, there are weather warnings in Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The central region includes Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

The eastern region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The southern region sees provinces like Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

For September 26-29, the waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be 2-3 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves may be higher than 3 metres.

Meanwhile, the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves about 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves may be higher than 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore during these days and times.

Follow us on :













Public members are urged to monitor announcements from the Department of Meteorology and can check the information on the Department of Meteorology’s website http://www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day, reported Sanook.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.