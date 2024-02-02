Thailand warns students about ‘rub hew’ courier service amid drug trafficking concerns

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Authorities in Nonthaburi, Thailand, intercepted a suspicious package containing 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, concealed inside 15 seat cushions, on January 2. The package, which was addressed to the homeowner’s daughter studying in Australia, was discovered after the homeowner reported the package.

In Thailand, a trend called rub hew, which translates to help carry, is common among young people studying abroad. It involves offering transnational courier services for a fee, depending on the weight of the package. This service is often found on social media pages used by overseas student groups and frequent travellers.

However, authorities have warned about the dangers of participating in these activities. Piyasiri Wattanavarangkul, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), advised that many couriers unknowingly become victims of drug trafficking networks. He clarified that despite being unknowing carriers, couriers can still face prosecution if found with an illegal substance.

In 2023 alone, 16 Thais were apprehended at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports for attempting to smuggle drugs out of the country. According to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Khirisak Tantinvachai, the majority of these offenders were aware they were carrying drugs, mostly heroin and methamphetamines.

The NSB, collaborating with Thai Customs, the ONCB, airport authorities and international counterparts, monitors the online activities of drug trafficking networks. Despite these efforts, not every single piece of luggage that departs or arrives in the country can be searched, making it crucial to focus on specific types of travellers or passengers from particular countries.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Khirisak highlighted that most “narcotraffic” occurs via postal parcel services to evade airport or border searches. He revealed that in the previous year, the NSB intercepted over 70 parcels and shipments weekly. These parcels were destined for Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Israel, New Zealand and 14 European countries, reported Bangkok Post.

He further cautioned that anyone offering to carry items must ensure they thoroughly check the package they are about to deliver. He stressed the importance of awareness, especially following the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand, as even illicit snacks or candies can lead to imprisonment.

In related news, a Thai father foiled the international drug smuggling attempt and at the same time saved his student daughter from unknowingly transporting the 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine to Australia. Deceived by a Lao man, she agreed to deliver seat cushions concealing the drugs.