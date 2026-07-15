Thailand warns nationals as Middle East conflict intensifies

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 1:35 PM
1 minute read
Thailand warns nationals as Middle East conflict intensifies | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals living in the Middle East and those planning to travel to the region to remain vigilant following renewed armed attacks across several areas.

In a Facebook post yesterday, July 14, the Department of Consular Affairs said the conflict in the Middle East was continuing, with a new wave of armed attacks and retaliatory strikes prompting updated safety guidance for Thai nationals.

The ministry advised Thai nationals to closely monitor announcements and travel advisories issued by local authorities, as well as Thai embassies and consulates in the region.

Travellers were also urged to ensure their passports and other important documents remain valid and are readily accessible in case of an emergency. The ministry further advised people to avoid travelling near areas identified by local authorities as targets.

Thai nationals in the region are encouraged to register their place of residence through the Department of Consular Affairs’ online system at https://tca.consular.go.th/ to receive important updates and emergency notifications from Thai embassies and consulates.

Anyone requiring urgent assistance can contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate, or the Department of Consular Affairs’ 24-hour Call Centre on +66 2 572 8442.

Related Articles

In related news, Thailand’s foreign minister has voiced frustration with the US, saying Washington offered no direct help to its long-standing treaty ally as rising fuel, fertiliser, and shipping costs from the US-Israel war against Iran continue to plague Thailand.

In another development, the ongoing US-Iran conflict has triggered an oil price shock that is squeezing airlines worldwide, driving up living costs and causing widespread flight cancellations. A deepening jet fuel crisis is forcing carriers, including those in Thailand, to cut capacity in the coming months.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

47 minutes ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

1 hour ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

1 hour ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

2 hours ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

4 hours ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

5 hours ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

5 hours ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked | Thaiger Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

6 hours ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

9 hours ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

22 hours ago
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

22 hours ago
Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum

23 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund

24 hours ago
Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

24 hours ago
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist&#8217;s lost wallet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

24 hours ago
Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire

1 day ago
PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House

1 day ago
Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park | Thaiger Pattaya News

Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park

1 day ago
Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene

1 day ago
Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua | Thaiger Thailand News

Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua

1 day ago
Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

1 day ago
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

1 day ago
Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying | Thaiger Visa Information

Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying

1 day ago
Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 1:35 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.