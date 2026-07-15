Thailand warns nationals as Middle East conflict intensifies

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals living in the Middle East and those planning to travel to the region to remain vigilant following renewed armed attacks across several areas.

In a Facebook post yesterday, July 14, the Department of Consular Affairs said the conflict in the Middle East was continuing, with a new wave of armed attacks and retaliatory strikes prompting updated safety guidance for Thai nationals.

The ministry advised Thai nationals to closely monitor announcements and travel advisories issued by local authorities, as well as Thai embassies and consulates in the region.

Travellers were also urged to ensure their passports and other important documents remain valid and are readily accessible in case of an emergency. The ministry further advised people to avoid travelling near areas identified by local authorities as targets.

Thai nationals in the region are encouraged to register their place of residence through the Department of Consular Affairs’ online system at https://tca.consular.go.th/ to receive important updates and emergency notifications from Thai embassies and consulates.

Anyone requiring urgent assistance can contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate, or the Department of Consular Affairs’ 24-hour Call Centre on +66 2 572 8442.

In related news, Thailand’s foreign minister has voiced frustration with the US, saying Washington offered no direct help to its long-standing treaty ally as rising fuel, fertiliser, and shipping costs from the US-Israel war against Iran continue to plague Thailand.

In another development, the ongoing US-Iran conflict has triggered an oil price shock that is squeezing airlines worldwide, driving up living costs and causing widespread flight cancellations. A deepening jet fuel crisis is forcing carriers, including those in Thailand, to cut capacity in the coming months.