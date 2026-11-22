Thailand’s Department of Employment has warned people looking for jobs abroad to beware of scammers impersonating recruitment agencies on social media and demanding advance payments for overseas job placements.

The warning was issued on November 21 by Samart Patmasukon, director-general of the Department of Employment, who urged jobseekers to verify recruitment companies, agents and job offers before applying or transferring money.

Samart advised workers to check whether a recruitment agency is legally licensed and whether the person offering the job is registered as an authorised recruitment employee.

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Jobseekers should also confirm the employer’s identity, job position, workplace, salary and employment contract conditions before accepting an offer.

The department publishes a list of licensed recruitment agencies at doe.go.th/ipd, while information about working overseas is available at doe.go.th/overseas.

The department is also working to prevent jobseekers from travelling abroad for illegal employment.

Samart said officials could prevent jobseekers from leaving Thailand if they identified signs of a possible recruitment scam or illegal employment. Those affected would receive advice on the correct procedures for working overseas.

Samart urged jobseekers and their families to verify recruitment advertisements before paying any fees.

Anyone uncertain about an overseas job offer can contact the Central Employment Registration and Jobseeker Protection Division on 02 248 4792 or 02 245 6763.

Assistance is also available through provincial employment offices, Bangkok employment offices in areas one to 10, or the Department of Employment hotline 1506, extension 2.

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