Thailand warned of escalating PM2.5 dust levels: GISTDA

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) issued an urgent warning about PM2.5 dust particles exceeding safe levels in various parts of Thailand. Samut Sakhon saw the worst conditions with PM2.5 levels reaching 76.7 micrograms per cubic meter, more than double the standard limit of 37.5 micrograms. In Bangkok, 22 districts experienced PM2.5 levels exceeding the standard limit, with Laksi, Nong Khaem, and Don Mueang districts experiencing the highest readings of 54.3, 52.0, and 51.6 micrograms respectively.

Another 15 provinces are at the orange level, indicating the beginnings of health impacts. These include Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Nonthaburi, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Pathum Thani, Phichit, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Lamphun, Samut Prakan, and Chachoengsao. The Check Dust application predicts that many areas will continue to experience air quality at levels impacting health in the next three hours, reported KhaoSod.

The Check Dust application employs satellite technology and artificial intelligence to analyse the hourly PM2.5 dust values in every area across the country. It also uses PM2.5 measurement data from the Pollution Control Department, weather data from the Meteorological Department, and dust source data such as hotspots and other related information. The data is presented in numerical form and colour-coded levels to make it easier for users to understand the situation.

According to hotspot data reported by GISTDA on the previous day, there were 144 hotspots across the country, mostly in agricultural areas (75), followed by state property (30), communities and other areas (24), national parks (7), roadside areas (5), and conservation forests (3). The provinces with the highest number of hotspots were Chiang Rai (15), Nakhon Ratchasima (12), and Khon Kaen (9). Among neighbouring countries, Cambodia had the highest number of hotspots (248), followed by Thailand (144), Myanmar (76), Laos (50), and Vietnam (42).

In related news, Bangkok is grappling with a severe rise in PM2.5 levels, necessitating immediate intervention from the government. Nearly 29 of the city’s 50 districts have recorded PM2.5 concentrations surpassing 35 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), making the air unfit for breathing. To read more click HERE