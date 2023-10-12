Toll-free treat: Thailand waives toll charges on major expressways for King Bhumibol Memorial Day

Photo courtesy of Feast Thailand.

The upcoming holiday tomorrow, October 13, has led the Thailand Expressway Authority (TEA), under the Ministry of Transport, to waive toll charges on three major expressways, covering a total of 60 toll gates. The decision was made to facilitate travel on the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, a public holiday as declared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Friday, October 13, marks the solemn occasion of the commemoration of the death of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, known as King Rama IX. The revered monarch is deeply respected in Thailand, and the country observes a public holiday on this day as a mark of respect and remembrance.

The TEA, a part of the Ministry of Transport, has taken the initiative to support public convenience on this day. It has announced that from 12.01am to midnight on the same day, expressway toll charges will be waived across three major routes.

The routes include:

The Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (also known as the First Stage Expressway) with 19 toll gates

The Si Rat Expressway (or the Second Stage Expressway) with 31 toll gates

The Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-In – Pak Kret) with 10 toll gates

This move is expected to facilitate smooth travel for the public on this significant day. The TEA’s decision is a part of their continuous efforts to improve the quality of travel for the public, particularly on significant occasions that see heightened travel activity, reported Sanook.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Thailand’s revered monarch for over 70 years, left an enduring legacy as the world’s longest-serving head of state.

Born in the USA, his unexpected ascension followed his brother’s mysterious death, with his reign marked by Thailand’s transition to a constitutional monarchy and military coups.

His calming influence during political turmoil and interventions for civilian-led democracy earned him the title “Father of Thailand.”

He passed away in 2016, and his coronation was held in 2019. To read the full story, click HERE.

