Thailand vows to support Myanmar with humanitarian aid at Davos

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, declared the nation’s commitment to supporting troubled Myanmar through humanitarian aid during the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting, which included international representatives, also featured Vice Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Parnpree emphasised Thailand’s proactive and innovative efforts to foster peace, stability, and unity in Myanmar. These efforts, he stated, are in conjunction with the collective actions of other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity for all Myanmar parties to partake in dialogues aimed at achieving peaceful political resolutions.

Thailand has been extending humanitarian aid to Myanmar, catering specifically to those who have sought refuge along the Thai border due to the political turmoil in their homeland. The Thai government, as Parnpree pointed out, has engaged in discussions with Myanmar’s government to devise methods to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need within Myanmar, reported Bangkok Post.

In a one-on-one conversation with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Parnpree stated that Thailand is pleased to host the ICRC’s regional office. This office will significantly contribute to providing humanitarian assistance across the region, with a particular emphasis on cross-border support for Myanmar.

As ASEAN’s chair this year, Laos will receive Thailand’s backing in enhancing ASEAN’s role as a key player in fostering dialogue and reconciliation within Myanmar and the wider region.

Moreover, Parnpree and Egger engaged in discussions regarding the conflict in Israel and Gaza which has been ongoing for more than 100 days. They concurred on the necessity for ceasefire negotiations, which would facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Parnpree urged the ICRC to continue their support in facilitating the safe release of the eight remaining Thai hostages at the earliest possible convenience.