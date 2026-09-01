Thailand announces 30-day visa-free stay for 60 countries

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 11:22 AM
1 minute read
Thailand announces 30-day visa-free stay for 60 countries | Thaiger
Photo from Ryutaro Uozumi via Unsplash

Thailand has announced an updated visa-exemption list allowing tourists from 60 countries and territories to enter the kingdom without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The Ministry of Interior announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on August 31 following Cabinet approval on July 14. The government said the list was updated to reflect current circumstances, taking into account national security, the economy and the promotion of tourism.

The new announcement replaces previous Ministry of Interior notices issued on March 4, 2019, and June 21, 2022.

Under the Thailand visa exemption, passport holders or those using recognised passport substitutes from the following 60 countries and territories may enter temporarily for tourism without obtaining a visa and stay for up to 30 days:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Bhutan
  7. Brunei
  8. Canada
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Denmark
  13. Estonia
  14. Fiji
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Georgia
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Indonesia
  23. India
  24. Ireland
  25. Israel
  26. Italy
  27. Japan
  28. Jordan
  29. Kuwait
  30. Kyrgyzstan
  31. Latvia
  32. Liechtenstein
  33. Lithuania
  34. Luxembourg
  35. Malta
  36. Malaysia
  37. Maldives
  38. Netherlands
  39. New Zealand
  40. Norway
  41. Oman
  42. Philippines
  43. Poland
  44. Portugal
  45. Qatar
  46. Romania
  47. Saudi Arabia
  48. Singapore
  49. Slovakia
  50. Slovenia
  51. South Africa
  52. Spain
  53. Sweden
  54. Switzerland
  55. Taiwan
  56. Turkey
  57. Ukraine
  58. United Arab Emirates
  59. United Kingdom
  60. United States
passport visa stock
Photo from Global Residence Index via Unsplash

The announcement also provides a separate visa exemption of up to 15 days for tourists holding passports or recognised passport substitutes from Seychelles and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s government has confirmed a tourist visa revocation policy targeting foreign visitors found to be causing trouble or acting inappropriately, following reports of disruptive behaviour in Phuket and Koh Samui.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 11:22 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.