Thailand announces 30-day visa-free stay for 60 countries

Thailand has announced an updated visa-exemption list allowing tourists from 60 countries and territories to enter the kingdom without a visa for stays of up to 30 days.

The Ministry of Interior announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on August 31 following Cabinet approval on July 14. The government said the list was updated to reflect current circumstances, taking into account national security, the economy and the promotion of tourism.

The new announcement replaces previous Ministry of Interior notices issued on March 4, 2019, and June 21, 2022.

Under the Thailand visa exemption, passport holders or those using recognised passport substitutes from the following 60 countries and territories may enter temporarily for tourism without obtaining a visa and stay for up to 30 days:

Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bulgaria Bhutan Brunei Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Indonesia India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Malaysia Maldives Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States

The announcement also provides a separate visa exemption of up to 15 days for tourists holding passports or recognised passport substitutes from Seychelles and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s government has confirmed a tourist visa revocation policy targeting foreign visitors found to be causing trouble or acting inappropriately, following reports of disruptive behaviour in Phuket and Koh Samui.

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