Thailand video news | Phuket protests tourists, Palestinian Flag Fight, 10-baht coin sells for millions

In the headlines today, Phuket residents plan a protest over tourist misconduct, then a Palestinian flag triggers a heated exchange between a shop owner and an Israeli couple, over on Koh Pha Ngan more than 100 companies are facing scrutiny over foreign land ownership, in Samut Prakan fires erupt at the site of the Ming Dih chemical disaster, in Nonthaburi gun violence erupts once again over a parking space dispute, but a little later we do have some feel good news as a viral video brings aid to a man caring for his ailing grandfather, plus a rare 10-baht coin just sold for millions of baht.

Phuket Residents Plan 500-Person Rally Over Tourist Misconduct

A Phuket residents’ group called Protect Phuket is preparing a demonstration in Patong calling for tourists to respect Thai laws and local communities. Around 500 residents, shop owners and business operators are expected to gather at Loma Public Park near Patong Beach on August 28. Organisers say participants will share complaints about problematic visitor behaviour before joining a discussion with government agencies about possible solutions. The group has pointed to incidents involving unpaid bills, tuk-tuk fare disputes, fights and other disturbances involving some foreign visitors, while stressing that it does not blame entire nationalities. Police have approved the peaceful gathering under legal conditions and specifically asked organisers not to bring Palestinian flags to the event.

Palestinian Flag Triggers Heated Exchange at Phuket Phone Shop

An Israeli couple became involved in a confrontation with the owner of a Phuket mobile phone shop after noticing Palestinian flags displayed inside the business. CCTV footage showed the female tourist objecting to the flag before exchanging insults with shop owner Korn as the couple left. Korn defended his decision to display the flag, saying he has the right to express his views inside a business where he pays taxes. He said the display represented concern for innocent civilians affected by war rather than hatred toward Israelis, Jewish people or any particular religion. The encounter comes amid several recent disputes in Phuket involving Palestinian flags and Israeli visitors, prompting wider discussion about political expression and appropriate tourist behaviour.

112 Koh Pha Ngan Companies Face Scrutiny Over Foreign Land Ownership

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has expanded an investigation into 112 companies on Koh Pha Ngan suspected of using foreign shareholding arrangements to illegally control land. The companies collectively hold 124 plots covering more than 34 acres, although officials stressed that being investigated does not automatically mean wrongdoing occurred. Authorities are examining company registrations, hotels, land ownership and foreign workers across Koh Pha Ngan and neighbouring Koh Samui as part of a broader nominee-business crackdown. Officials have identified thousands of companies sharing registered addresses or shareholders, while inspections have also found suspected unlicensed hotels and employment violations. Deputy Interior Minister Worawit Liangprasert ordered agencies to accelerate their investigations while ensuring legitimate businesses are not unfairly targeted.

Fire Returns to Site of Samut Prakan’s Ming Dih Chemical Disaster

A fire erupted at the former Ming Dih Chemical factory in Samut Prakan, sending thick black smoke over the surrounding area but causing no reported injuries or deaths. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within roughly 20 minutes after flames reached old chemical tanks and leftover foam materials at the abandoned site. Officials suspect people illegally entering the property to cut stainless steel tanks and other scrap metal may have accidentally ignited the materials during their work. The same factory was devastated by a massive explosion and fire in July 2021 that injured dozens of people, damaged surrounding communities and killed a firefighter. Nearby residents are now demanding stronger security and the proper removal of remaining chemicals and materials to prevent another potentially serious incident.

Parking Space Argument Ends in Shooting at Nonthaburi Petrol Station

A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at a Nonthaburi petrol station following an argument over a parking space. The victim said he was waiting for a vehicle to leave when a black pickup truck moved into the space ahead of him, prompting him to confront the driver. He alleged that the pickup driver then pulled out a 9mm handgun, chased him and fired several shots before fleeing towards Bang Kruai. Police recovered five spent shell casings, while another parked vehicle was also struck by gunfire. The victim survived without damage to a vital organ, and investigators are examining CCTV footage as they attempt to identify and locate the gunman.

Chinese Suspect Arrested in Chiang Mai Over Alleged 6-Billion-Baht Fraud

Thai immigration officers arrested a Chinese national in Chiang Mai who is accused of involvement in an investment fraud that allegedly cost more than 3,000 Chinese victims over 6 billion baht. The suspect, identified by the pseudonym Wang, reportedly fled China and entered Thailand through the Golden Triangle area in late 2024. Police said he subsequently remained in Chiang Mai and accumulated a visa overstay of 549 days while rarely leaving his rented home. Officers placed the property under surveillance before identifying Wang and taking him into custody when he stepped outside. Investigators have also connected him to another Chinese fraud suspect arrested earlier in 2026, with authorities alleging both men belonged to the same criminal network.

Rare 10-Baht Coin Fetches 2.54 Million Baht at Thai Auction

A rare Thai 10-baht coin minted in 1990 has sold for 2.54 million baht during the first auction conducted through the Treasury Department’s new Treasury Coin Market. Only 100 examples of the commemorative coin were produced for the 16th Mint Directors Conference in the United Kingdom, making it one of Thailand’s rarest circulating coins. The auction attracted 52 bids and lasted just over 10 minutes before renowned collector and coin expert Natthakorn Akkaramanee secured the winning bid. The specimen received an MS 66 grade, which the Treasury Department says is the highest grading recorded for a Thai circulating coin. The new online auction platform is expected to host sales monthly, with future offerings including limited-edition gold commemorative coins.

Viral Video Brings Aid to Thai-British Man Caring for Ailing Grandfather

Thai authorities stepped in to assist a Thai-British man and his 85-year-old grandfather after footage of their deteriorating home in Nakhon Ratchasima gained widespread attention online. The young man, identified as Tar, cares for his partially paralysed grandfather Watcharapong in a house reportedly lacking a proper bedroom, bathroom and other basic facilities. Watcharapong had gone roughly a year without medical treatment because his limited mobility made travelling to hospital difficult. Municipal officials visited the family, provided 80,000 baht for home renovations and arranged for the grandfather to resume medical care through a local public health centre. Social media users praised Tar’s dedication to the man who raised him and called on local businesses and online personalities to consider offering him employment opportunities.