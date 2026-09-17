Thailand video news | Asthma drug in your steak?, Skeleton in Chiang Mai home, Blindfolded Motorbike Rider

In the headlines today, asthma meds in your beef? Thai authorities uncover a bizarre cattle-doping operation, then a mystery is afoot in Chiang Mai as skeletal remains were found in a foreclosed home, in more nominee crackdowns four have been arrested in a 600-million baht tire factory investigation, in supernatural news a father has drawn criticism after filming his son riding a motorcycle blindfolded and claiming he has clairvoyant abilities, and a little later out with the old and in with the new as Bangkok eyes adding more than 1300 EV garbage trucks to overhaul the fleet.

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Thai police and livestock officials say an eight-month investigation uncovered a network supplying banned salbutamol to cattle farms across five provinces. Investigators linked 967 cattle to the operation after tracing contaminated beef from a Pathum Thani market back through farms and feed suppliers. Authorities seized feed, chemicals, additives and production equipment worth more than 32 million baht, while financial records showed over 80 million baht moving through the suspected supplier’s accounts. Salbutamol can illegally increase muscle and reduce fat in cattle, but residues in meat may cause health problems including irregular heartbeat, tremors, nausea and dizziness. A former animal-feed salesman identified as “Mr Ek” has been arrested and faces multiple charges as police continue tracing the network’s finances and other possible participants.

A Thai-Swedish couple is pressing authorities for progress seven months after their teenage son died following a road accident in Chon Buri. Their son, Tommy, was riding a motorcycle when a pickup truck driven by a Chinese national allegedly reversed from a restaurant car park and collided with him. Tommy later died in hospital, and his mother says an arrest warrant was issued for the driver but no arrest has yet been made. The family says expenses connected to the case have exceeded 1.2 million baht, while missing signatures on documents have complicated financial procedures. The couple visited Chon Buri Provincial Police headquarters seeking further action, while police handling the investigation had not publicly commented at the time of reporting.

A prospective buyer inspecting a foreclosed property in Chiang Mai made a disturbing discovery when human skeletal remains were found lying on a bed. The abandoned two-storey house in San Phi Suea had been seized by a bank and was scheduled for auction through the Legal Execution Department. Neighbours said an elderly woman and her son once lived there but had not been seen at the property for around five or six years. Police learned that the son is currently imprisoned in Tak province and suspect the remains could belong to his mother, who would have been about 93 when she disappeared from the area. Forensic specialists are examining the remains to confirm the person’s identity and determine how they died.

Authorities arrested four people during a raid on a Samut Sakhon tyre factory over allegations that Thai nominees were being used to operate businesses on behalf of a foreign owner. Police say the main suspect established three companies after entering Thailand in 2013 and allegedly used Thai shareholders as nominees. Investigators also discovered that his 19-year-old son had allegedly been living under the identity of a Thai boy who died as a child. The deceased boy’s mother admitted allowing the identity to be used, while the teenager said his father had arranged the situation and that he wanted to return to China. Officials say the tyre business is worth more than 600 million baht and are examining whether assets connected to alleged corruption overseas could be frozen or confiscated.

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A Thai father has faced widespread criticism after filming his young son riding a motorcycle while blindfolded and claiming the boy possesses clairvoyant abilities. The footage shows the child driving for what his father described as roughly eight kilometres with his younger brother and father riding as passengers. During the video, the boy correctly identifies a number on a ping-pong ball and says he can see a blue pickup truck travelling behind them. Social media users questioned the safety and legality of the stunt, pointing to the blindfold, lack of helmets, number of passengers and the rider’s apparent age. A Thai social media influencer has since asked the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to investigate the parents’ actions.

A United Thai Nation Party spokesperson is urging the government to accelerate regulation of artificial intelligence and data centres amid concerns over how sensitive Thai data could be handled. Sasikarn Wattanachan welcomed tighter scrutiny of large data-centre projects but argued that companies should provide greater transparency about their funding, purpose and intended users. She raised questions about environmental demands, the origins of major investments and the possibility that technology infrastructure could be exploited by criminal networks. Sasikarn also warned that companies holding large quantities of Thai data could eventually come under foreign ownership, creating additional questions about data security and national interests. She called on the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to move forward with AI legislation while ensuring that regulations can adapt as the technology develops.

Bangkok is planning to lease 1,347 electric rubbish trucks in a move city officials say could significantly reduce operating expenses, pollution and noise. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt estimates the EV fleet could save around 4.745 billion baht in energy costs over five years compared with diesel vehicles. City calculations put five-year diesel expenses at about 8.756 billion baht versus roughly 4.011 billion baht for electricity. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority is working with Bangkok on charging infrastructure, while the trucks would undergo performance testing before entering service. The project still requires approval under Bangkok’s 2027 budget, and without funding the city may have to continue leasing older diesel trucks for another two years.

Wildlife officials have discovered young Siamese crocodiles at Bueng Boraphet in Nakhon Sawan, offering an encouraging development for one of the world’s most endangered crocodile species. The hatchlings were photographed by officers working in the Bueng Boraphet Non-Hunting Area, Thailand’s largest freshwater wetland. Siamese crocodiles were once thought to have almost disappeared from the wild in Thailand, making evidence of natural breeding particularly significant for conservation efforts. Wildlife officials say crocodiles play an important ecological role by controlling animal populations, consuming weakened prey and scavenging carcasses. Bueng Boraphet is also an important bird habitat and tourism destination, particularly during the cool season when migratory birds arrive and red lotus fields bloom.