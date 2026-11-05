Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December

The Thai Ministry of Culture invited Thai people around the world to wear traditional Thai clothing throughout December, ahead of an expected UNESCO decision on the country’s nomination for intangible cultural heritage status.

Thailand submitted the eight styles of Chut Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom to UNESCO in 2024. The nomination is expected to be considered from December 1 to 3 during the 21st session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, in Xiamen, China, from November 30 to December 5.

The eight styles were developed by experts at the direction of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, who asked them to study clothing worn in the Thai royal court and adapt it for everyday use.

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The collection includes Ruean Ton, Chitlada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai and Chakkraphat.

Ahead of the decision, the Culture Ministry has promoted the clothing through exhibitions in several countries, including the Netherlands, Japan and France.

In The Hague, Thai dress was displayed at the de Bijenkorf department store to introduce its design and craftsmanship to a wider audience.

In Tokyo, the ministry presented the eight styles alongside a kimono made from Thai silk and a Thai dress embroidered with Japanese anime designs. The Paris exhibition included the launch of a book about the history and identity of Thai dress.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also helped present the history of Thai dress and Thai textiles at events abroad.

The ministry’s December invitation encourages Thai people worldwide to wear traditional clothing while awaiting UNESCO’s decision and to prepare to celebrate if the nomination is approved.

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