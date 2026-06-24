Royal Project develops purple rose for Queen Suthida

A newly developed Queen Suthida rose has been granted its royal name by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s fourth cycle birthday anniversary on June 3.

The rose was developed by the Royal Project Foundation to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s 48th birthday this year. Research began in 2018 at the Khun Huai Haeng Research Unit, part of the Inthanon Royal Agricultural Research Station in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai.

The variety is a cross between the Ocean Song rose as the mother plant and the Nightingale rose as the father plant. It was officially registered with the Department of Agriculture on May 24, 2024, and was previously identified under the breeding code Royal 3 before receiving its royal name.

The Queen Suthida rose is distinguished by its soft purple petals with lavender-pink tones, a colour considered a key feature that differentiates it from other locally developed varieties.

Other than its distinctive colour, the researchers also focused on developing a rose that is disease-resistant and suitable for Thailand’s highland climate, as well as having commercial potential.

The flower produces large blooms with densely layered petals in a classic cut-rose form. The plant grows to around 52 to 67 centimetres in height, with upright stems and approximately six to eight branches.

Additional characteristics include green thorns, reddish young shoots and pinnately compound leaves with medium-dark green colour and slightly serrated edges.

The research team said the Queen Suthida rose represents progress in Thailand’s horticultural development and reflects the country’s capacity to produce ornamental plants to international standards.

Aside from the newly developed rose, His Majesty the King also granted a royal name to a new dragon fruit variety, Princess Sirivannavari Dragon Fruit, named after his second daughter.

In another development highlighting Thailand’s rich plant diversity, a rare tree species known as Tharathum was discovered in Surat Thani province last year. The species was found growing in a flood-prone area near the Tapi River in Khian Sa district.