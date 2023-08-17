Thailand’s OTP takes the high road for Andaman tourism boost

Picture courtesy of AP.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) in Thailand recently announced a forthcoming impact study concerning a proposed coastal road project linking the provinces of Ranong and Satun to boost Andaman tourism.

The proposed two-lane highway, covering a distance of 600 kilometres, is designed to notably enhance the ease of access for tourists to key attractions spread across six different provinces – these being Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, relayed Punya Chupanit, who is at the helm of OTP.

In addition to providing smoother travel, the proposed project also intends to incorporate parking spaces, recreational areas, viewpoint stops and a bike lane, in a bid to incorporate an eco-friendly travel option. As per Chupanit, the office is currently in search of a consultant to spearhead the study.

The green signal for the Ranong-Satun road project came from the Cabinet back in the latter part of 2021. Following approval, the Transport Ministry assigned the task of conducting a comprehensive feasibility study to OTP. The study would encompass detailed project planning as well as a crucial environmental impact assessment (EIA).

To finance this crucial study, a substantial budget of 80.75 million baht has been allocated. Chupanit explained that the comprehensive study would extend over a period of one and a half years.

Confirming the timeline, he clarified…

“If the contract is signed off this month, the feasibility study can kick-start next month with an estimated completion date around March 2025.”

Three public hearings are scheduled to take place as per the OTP director. These hearings will serve to invite locals, provincial administrative organisations and chambers of commerce to offer their input and perspective.

Post the competition of the study, the findings will be presented to the Transport Ministry for endorsement from the Cabinet.

The implementation of the project will be managed by the Department of Highways in alliance with the Department of Rural Roads. Chupanit mentioned that the Department of Rural Roads has prior experience since they collaborated with the Transport Ministry for the Thailand Riviera project.

This latter project, which was proposed in 2022, was driven by the objective to provide a boost to Andaman tourism.