Govt proposes fee on foreign visitors alongside domestic travel subsidy

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 12, 2026, 10:17 AM
1 minute read
Govt proposes fee on foreign visitors alongside domestic travel subsidy | Thaiger
Baggage claim area at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok | Photo via Markus Winkler

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has proposed a new Thailand tourist fee on foreign visitors, with the proceeds funding attraction development, visitor safety and environmental restoration.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul presented the proposal on August 10, alongside a separate domestic travel subsidy scheme worth US$53 million (1.75 billion baht).

The fee would be channelled into a new Thailand Tourism Promotion Fund. Surasak said the fund would develop existing and purpose-built attractions, finance visitor insurance and safety measures, and restore environments affected by tourism.

“The government wanted smaller tourism operators to benefit broadly,” Surasak said. The fee’s rate, collection method and start date have not yet been announced.

Alongside the fee, the ministry proposed a domestic scheme called Thai Travel Thai Plus, under which the government would cover 50% of eligible travel spending, up to US$91 (3,000 baht) per entitlement. Some 500,000 entitlements would be available, with each person able to claim up to five, covering all 77 provinces.

Govt proposes fee on foreign visitors alongside domestic travel subsidy | News by Thaiger
Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul | Photo via NBT

Travellers would also receive a voucher worth US$30 (1,000 baht) for meals, attractions, tourism products, community goods, guided tours and car hire. Bookings and payments would run through Krungthai Bank’s Pao Tang application, which requires a Thai bank account and national ID.

The ministry estimates the four-month domestic scheme could generate more than US$788 million (26 billion baht) in economic circulation. It comes after domestic tourism revenue fell 4% in the first five months of 2026, hit by the conflict in the Middle East, higher fuel costs and weak spending during the low season between May and October.

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The proposals were presented at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, with Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised and Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Natthriya Thaweevong also attending.

The Cabinet is expected to consider the domestic subsidy scheme by August 31, with a fallback timeline of launching by the end of 2026 if it is delayed.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: August 12, 2026, 10:17 AM
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Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.