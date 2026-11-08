Thailand plans tougher driving licence rules for foreigners

Thailand is considering major changes to driving licence requirements for foreigners, including scrapping exemptions from driving tests and requiring applicants to have at least two years of visa validity remaining.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) published the proposed changes on November 4, opening a public consultation that will run until December 4.

The draft would amend regulations introduced in 2022 governing driving licence training and testing, with three proposed changes specifically targeting foreign applicants.

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Under the current rules, foreigners holding a valid driving licence from their home country or an International Driving Permit (IDP) can obtain a Thai driving licence without completing the standard training course, written examination or practical driving test.

The DLT wants to remove these exemptions for both temporary two-year licences and five-year licences, meaning foreign applicants would have to complete the required training and tests even if they already hold a valid foreign licence.

Another proposed change would require foreigners applying for a temporary two-year Thai driving licence to hold a visa with at least two years of validity remaining, unless they meet alternative conditions set by the DLT.

However, the draft does not explain what those alternative conditions would be, raising questions about how the requirement could affect foreigners living in Thailand on shorter extensions of stay.

Many retirees, spouses of Thai nationals and other long-term foreign residents rely on one-year extensions that must be renewed annually. Under a strict interpretation of the proposed requirement, these residents could struggle to qualify for a Thai driving licence despite having lived in the country for years.

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It remains unclear whether the DLT intends to introduce exceptions for these groups through the alternative conditions mentioned in the draft.

The proposal would also change where foreigners can take their driving tests. Although driving schools would still be permitted to provide training, they would no longer be allowed to administer written or practical examinations for foreign applicants.

Instead, foreigners would have to take both tests at provincial land transport offices, branch offices or one of the five DLT offices in Bangkok.

The department said the proposed changes are intended to make driving licence procedures for foreigners more orderly and efficient while improving road safety.

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The draft covers new applications but does not explain whether the proposed requirements would also apply when foreigners renew their existing Thai driving licences.

It also makes no mention of tourists who use International Driving Permits to drive in Thailand without obtaining a Thai licence.

For now, the proposed requirements are not in force, and the existing application procedures remain unchanged.

Foreigners and other interested parties can submit comments on the draft through the DLT’s legal office website, legal.dlt.go.th, until December 4.

The consultation began on November 4, and the department will consider the feedback before finalising the regulations. No implementation date has been announced.

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