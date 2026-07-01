Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement

Thailand has been ranked ninth globally and first in Asia among the best countries for retirement in the Global Retirement Index 2026, according to the Office of the Prime Minister today, July 1.

The ranking, published by US-based lifestyle and retirement publication International Living, placed Thailand among the world’s leading retirement destinations with an overall score of 80.0.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Pherdsviewattana announced the results.

The annual index, now in its 35th year, assesses countries based on their suitability for retirement, taking into account quality of life, healthcare, living costs and the overall environment for long-term residence.

The Global Retirement Index evaluates seven key categories: housing, visas and retiree benefits, cost of living, development and governance, climate, healthcare, and affinity rating.

The rankings are compiled using information from experts, journalists and expatriates living in each country.

Thailand achieved its highest score in the cost of living category, receiving 96 points for offering good value compared with the quality of life available.

The country scored 84 points for development and governance, reflecting its infrastructure and public administration, while healthcare received 79 points, highlighting medical standards recognised internationally.

Thailand also earned 79 points for visas and retiree benefits, a category that the government said helps make Thailand an attractive destination for retirees from around the world.

Lalida said the ranking aligns with the government’s policy under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to develop Thailand as a global medical and wellness hub.

“The fact that International Living ranked Thailand ninth in the world and first in Asia for retirement reflects the country’s strengths in affordable living costs, quality of life, healthcare and national development, which are recognised internationally.

“The government will continue improving healthcare services, developing the wellness industry and elderly care, and creating an ecosystem that supports older people. These efforts will help position Thailand as a global retirement destination, generate income from tourism and healthcare services, attract investment and create sustainable economic opportunities for the public.”

In another ranking, the Thai government is inviting the public to celebrate after Thailand was ranked the seventh happiest country in the world, according to global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos.