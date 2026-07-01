Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:56 PM
713 1 minute read
Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Thailand has been ranked ninth globally and first in Asia among the best countries for retirement in the Global Retirement Index 2026, according to the Office of the Prime Minister today, July 1.

The ranking, published by US-based lifestyle and retirement publication International Living, placed Thailand among the world’s leading retirement destinations with an overall score of 80.0.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Pherdsviewattana announced the results.

Thailand ranked first in Asia and ninth worldwide in the Global Retirement Index 2026, reflecting affordability and quality of life.
Photo via Royal Thai Government

The annual index, now in its 35th year, assesses countries based on their suitability for retirement, taking into account quality of life, healthcare, living costs and the overall environment for long-term residence.

The Global Retirement Index evaluates seven key categories: housing, visas and retiree benefits, cost of living, development and governance, climate, healthcare, and affinity rating.

The rankings are compiled using information from experts, journalists and expatriates living in each country.

Thailand achieved its highest score in the cost of living category, receiving 96 points for offering good value compared with the quality of life available.

Related Articles

The country scored 84 points for development and governance, reflecting its infrastructure and public administration, while healthcare received 79 points, highlighting medical standards recognised internationally.

healthcare doctor medical stock
Photo via Magnific

Thailand also earned 79 points for visas and retiree benefits, a category that the government said helps make Thailand an attractive destination for retirees from around the world.

Lalida said the ranking aligns with the government’s policy under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to develop Thailand as a global medical and wellness hub.

“The fact that International Living ranked Thailand ninth in the world and first in Asia for retirement reflects the country’s strengths in affordable living costs, quality of life, healthcare and national development, which are recognised internationally.

“The government will continue improving healthcare services, developing the wellness industry and elderly care, and creating an ecosystem that supports older people. These efforts will help position Thailand as a global retirement destination, generate income from tourism and healthcare services, attract investment and create sustainable economic opportunities for the public.”

In another ranking, the Thai government is inviting the public to celebrate after Thailand was ranked the seventh happiest country in the world, according to global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos.

Latest Thailand News
Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links | Thaiger Thailand News

Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links

33 minutes ago
Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement

1 hour ago
Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago
Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists

2 hours ago
Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother&#8217;s gambling addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother’s gambling addiction

3 hours ago
Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thai man missing after pontoon barge capsizes in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man missing after pontoon barge capsizes in Chao Phraya River

6 hours ago
Shop owner &#8216;threatens to shoot&#8217; officers over illegal footpath goods | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Shop owner ‘threatens to shoot’ officers over illegal footpath goods

6 hours ago
Buying property in Thailand just got cheaper but does it apply to you? | Thaiger Property

Buying property in Thailand just got cheaper but does it apply to you?

6 hours ago
Unlicensed Pattaya club fire leaves one employee dead | Thaiger Pattaya News

Unlicensed Pattaya club fire leaves one employee dead

7 hours ago
Swastika tattoo leads to argument between Thai woman and foreigner | Thaiger Thailand News

Swastika tattoo leads to argument between Thai woman and foreigner

22 hours ago
Finnish fugitive wanted through Interpol arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish fugitive wanted through Interpol arrested in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Bangkok driver rams into 8 cars after argument with wife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok driver rams into 8 cars after argument with wife

23 hours ago
More than 100 pig heads dumped in Korat water reservoir | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 pig heads dumped in Korat water reservoir

24 hours ago
Mother accuses immigration of separating her from her children | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mother accuses immigration of separating her from her children

1 day ago
Transport minister defends airport screening, orders tighter checks | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport minister defends airport screening, orders tighter checks

1 day ago
Thai government says Thailand recognised as leading business destination | Thaiger Business News

Thai government says Thailand recognised as leading business destination

1 day ago
Thai Airways flight attendant &#8216;misled&#8217; into heroin run, chats suggest | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airways flight attendant ‘misled’ into heroin run, chats suggest

1 day ago
Burmese man claims assault, abduction by former Indian employers in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Burmese man claims assault, abduction by former Indian employers in Pattaya

1 day ago
Why Phuket has become Southeast Asia&#8217;s quiet favourite for international families | Thaiger Education

Why Phuket has become Southeast Asia’s quiet favourite for international families

1 day ago
Belarus airline launches direct Minsk to Bangkok flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Belarus airline launches direct Minsk to Bangkok flights

1 day ago
Pattaya Beach transformed into art toy landmark with giant Crybaby | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Beach transformed into art toy landmark with giant Crybaby

1 day ago
Motorcycle crash in Phuket leaves foreigner, Thai woman critically injured | Thaiger Phuket News

Motorcycle crash in Phuket leaves foreigner, Thai woman critically injured

1 day ago
Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare &#8216;too expensive&#8217; in viral post | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese tourist says tuk-tuk fare ‘too expensive’ in viral post

1 day ago
Retire in ThailandThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:56 PM
713 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.