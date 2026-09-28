Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 28, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29
Motorway M82 Bang Khuntian–Ban Phaeo section | Photo via Facebook/DOH

Eleven toll-free roads and expressways in Thailand will remain available until midnight tomorrow, September 29, as flooding continues to disrupt travel in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

The Department of Highways (DOH) announced on Sunday, September 27, that toll waivers on Intercity Motorway No. 7 (M7) and Intercity Motorway No. 9 (M9) would be extended for another two days. The exemptions had originally been due to end at midnight that day.

Don Muang Tollway (DMT) Public Company Limited also extended free access to the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, commonly known as the Don Muang Tollway, until midnight on September 29.

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The measures are intended to give motorists alternative routes around flooded roads, distribute traffic across the network and reduce disruption while standing water continues to affect several areas.

The toll waiver is broader than the three routes covered by the DOH and DMT. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has separately extended free access on eight expressways until the same deadline.

The eight routes are:

  • The Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway
  • Si Rat Expressway
  • Chalong Rat Expressway
  • Burapha Withi Expressway
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway
  • Bang Na-At Narong Expressway (S1)
  • Kanchanaphisek Expressway between Bang Phli and Suksawat
  • Prachim Ratthaya Expressway

Together with M7, M9 and the Don Muang Tollway, the measures leave 11 major routes without toll charges through tomorrow night.

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The waivers come as widespread flooding continues to affect Bangkok and nearby provinces. All 50 districts of the capital have been declared flood disaster zones, while waterlogged roads have disrupted commuting and other transport services.

Motorists using the toll-free roads have still been advised to check conditions before travelling, as entrances, exits and connecting roads may remain affected by high water.

The Department of Highways urged drivers to avoid heavily flooded areas. Road condition information is available around the clock through the Department of Highways hotline on 1586, which is free from all networks.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 28, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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