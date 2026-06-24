Thailand told to drop ‘grey Chinese’ label over stigma concerns

China’s ambassador to Thailand has asked Thai officials to stop using the term “grey Chinese” when referring to criminal suspects, saying the label stereotypes all Chinese nationals and has made some in China view Thailand as unwelcoming, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Tuesday.

Surasak made the comments to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House on June 23. He said the ambassador acknowledged that some Chinese nationals had broken Thai laws, but stressed that many others travelled to Thailand and contributed significantly to the economy through tourism spending.

The minister said the ambassador had indicated Chinese authorities were willing to cooperate if their nationals were found breaking Thai laws, but requested the term “grey Chinese” not be used, as it unfairly grouped all Chinese people together regardless of conduct.

Surasak said Thai authorities would continue taking legal action against anyone found committing offences in Thailand, regardless of nationality.

On reports of Chinese nationals operating businesses exclusively serving Chinese customers, he said such activities were already illegal under Thai law and enforcement action would follow, requiring coordination between the Commerce Ministry and the Transport Ministry.