Thailand told to drop ‘grey Chinese’ label over stigma concerns

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 11:03 AM
339 1 minute read
Thailand told to drop ‘grey Chinese’ label over stigma concerns | Thaiger
Zhang Jianwei, China's Ambassador to Thailand | Photo via Embassy of The People's Republic of China in The Kingdom of Thailand

China’s ambassador to Thailand has asked Thai officials to stop using the term “grey Chinese” when referring to criminal suspects, saying the label stereotypes all Chinese nationals and has made some in China view Thailand as unwelcoming, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Tuesday.

Surasak made the comments to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting at Government House on June 23. He said the ambassador acknowledged that some Chinese nationals had broken Thai laws, but stressed that many others travelled to Thailand and contributed significantly to the economy through tourism spending.

The minister said the ambassador had indicated Chinese authorities were willing to cooperate if their nationals were found breaking Thai laws, but requested the term “grey Chinese” not be used, as it unfairly grouped all Chinese people together regardless of conduct.

Surasak said Thai authorities would continue taking legal action against anyone found committing offences in Thailand, regardless of nationality.

On reports of Chinese nationals operating businesses exclusively serving Chinese customers, he said such activities were already illegal under Thai law and enforcement action would follow, requiring coordination between the Commerce Ministry and the Transport Ministry.

This diplomatic friction extends beyond terminology, as previously in May, the Chinese Embassy urged Thai police to investigate lawfully and transparently after five officers and one civilian in Sa Kaeo were arrested for allegedly detaining five Chinese nationals and demanding a bribe of US$10,000 (300,000 baht) from each person.

The embassy said it hoped Thailand would strengthen supervision of law enforcement to better protect Chinese citizens in the country.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 24, 2026, 11:03 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.