Tying the knot with change: Thailand raises marriage age to 18 in human rights stride

Photo courtesy of Nation TV

The Thailand Cabinet has embraced a proposal to elevate the minimum age of marriage from 17 to 18, aligning with global human rights standards.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is spearheading this change, aiming to bring the country in line with international principles.

Deputy government spokesperson Rudklao Suwankiri disclosed that amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code, along with other pertinent laws, are in the cards. The proposal reflects a commitment to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of the NHRC, advocating for a minimum marriage age of 18.

The NHRC emphasised the need to enhance criteria and practices, particularly in the context of forced childhood marriages, to harmonise with international human rights principles. The NHRC spotlighted the imperative to align Islamic principles with these global standards.

Even though adjustments were made to the Civil and Commercial Code previously, the Central Islamic Council of Thailand had to follow suit for compliance. Rudklao pointed out that failing to honour a commitment made to a UPR working group in 2016 was tantamount to a violation of human rights.

The NHRC has forwarded its proposal to the Cabinet, urging it to assign key agencies, including the Justice Ministry, the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, and the Central Islamic Council of Thailand, to collaboratively amend the laws, reported Bangkok Post.

This move is seen as a pivotal step towards creating a legal framework that respects the rights and dignity of individuals entering the sacred institution of marriage. Thailand’s commitment to this change has garnered international acclaim, positioning the nation as a trailblazer in the pursuit of human rights.

