Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 13, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

The Ministry of Interior has instructed provincial governors across all 76 provinces to organise water offering ceremonies in honour of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. on June 13, from 8.30am to 12pm. Ceremonies are to be held at provincial halls, district offices, temples, or other suitable locations.

The Royal Household Bureau issued a statement on June 12 announcing the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha and outlining arrangements for the public to pay their respects. Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Arrasit Samphantharat, made the announcement on the same day.

The public is invited to attend the water offering ceremony and pay respects to the Princess at Sala Sahathai Samakhom within the Grand Palace compound, from 8.30am to 12pm today.

Arrasit stressed the importance of allowing people nationwide to collectively remember the Princess’s contributions and join the ceremony in a spirit of loyalty and unity.

For the ceremonies, government officials and state enterprise employees are required to wear formal white uniforms with mourning bands. Members of the public are asked to dress in mourning attire.

Venues across the country are to be adorned with black and white fabric as a mark of respect from June 12 to 26, a 15-day mourning period. Arrangements for signing condolence books will also be in place during this time.

The Ministry has urged all agencies to widely disseminate this information so that citizens and communities in every province and district are aware of and can take part in the ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | News by Thaiger
Photo from the South China Morning Post

In related news, Thailand mourns the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, whose decades of dedication to criminal justice reform, humanitarian work, and the rights of the vulnerable left a legacy that reached far beyond Thailand’s borders. Read more about the life and legacy of Thailand’s princess.

Latest Thailand News
Dutch tourist&#8217;s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

44 minutes ago
17 year old student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

2 hours ago
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

3 hours ago
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

5 hours ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

21 hours ago
The life and legacy of Thailand&#8217;s princess | Thaiger Thai Life

The life and legacy of Thailand’s princess

21 hours ago
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

22 hours ago
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

23 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate

23 hours ago
Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

23 hours ago
Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais&#8217; personal data | Thaiger Hot News

Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data

1 day ago
Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail

1 day ago
Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais | Thaiger Thailand News

Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais

1 day ago
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour&#8217;s winning lottery ticket | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour’s winning lottery ticket

1 day ago
Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams | Thaiger World Cup

Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

1 day ago
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger Thailand News

Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

1 day ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger Hot News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

1 day ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal

2 days ago
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

2 days ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

2 days ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

2 days ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 13, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.