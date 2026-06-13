Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Photo courtesy of Thai Rath

The Ministry of Interior has instructed provincial governors across all 76 provinces to organise water offering ceremonies in honour of Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. on June 13, from 8.30am to 12pm. Ceremonies are to be held at provincial halls, district offices, temples, or other suitable locations.

The Royal Household Bureau issued a statement on June 12 announcing the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha and outlining arrangements for the public to pay their respects. Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Arrasit Samphantharat, made the announcement on the same day.

The public is invited to attend the water offering ceremony and pay respects to the Princess at Sala Sahathai Samakhom within the Grand Palace compound, from 8.30am to 12pm today.

Arrasit stressed the importance of allowing people nationwide to collectively remember the Princess’s contributions and join the ceremony in a spirit of loyalty and unity.

For the ceremonies, government officials and state enterprise employees are required to wear formal white uniforms with mourning bands. Members of the public are asked to dress in mourning attire.

Venues across the country are to be adorned with black and white fabric as a mark of respect from June 12 to 26, a 15-day mourning period. Arrangements for signing condolence books will also be in place during this time.

The Ministry has urged all agencies to widely disseminate this information so that citizens and communities in every province and district are aware of and can take part in the ceremonies, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Thailand mourns the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, whose decades of dedication to criminal justice reform, humanitarian work, and the rights of the vulnerable left a legacy that reached far beyond Thailand’s borders. Read more about the life and legacy of Thailand’s princess.