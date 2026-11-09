Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 9, 2026, 10:23 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains
Diesel-powered KiHa 100 railcar | Photo via Facebook/SRT

Thailand’s State Railway (SRT) is preparing to receive 13 second-hand Japanese trains, with plans to refurbish them for passenger services and railway tourism while continuing to develop trains manufactured domestically.

The SRT outlined the plans over the weekend, November 7 and 8, saying the additional diesel-powered KiHa 100 railcars would help improve passenger transport and support regional tourism.

The railcars are being transferred from Japan’s East Japan Railway Company (JR East), although the SRT has not confirmed when they will arrive in Thailand or which routes they will serve.

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The SRT announced a 37-million-baht tender on November 5 to arrange transportation of the 13 vehicles. The sum covers transportation costs, not the purchase price of the railcars. The tender has a reference price of 36.998 million baht.

Most of the trains will undergo inspections, repairs and upgrades before entering passenger service. The work will include examining their mechanical and electrical systems, improving maintenance procedures and managing replacement parts.

Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/SRT

The SRT said the project would also give Thai engineers and technicians experience working with Japanese diesel railcar technology, helping strengthen the country’s maintenance capabilities.

Although the 13 vehicles represent a relatively small addition to the national railway fleet, the SRT expects them to provide more travel options and encourage tourism in regional destinations.

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Thailand has previously received several types of used Japanese trains, including the KiHa 183 and KiHa 40/48 models.

Some have already entered passenger service. In August, the SRT introduced daily Bangkok–Ayutthaya services using refurbished Japanese KiHa 40/48 railcars, providing air-conditioned travel between the capital and the historic city.

The railway is also planning nearly 100 million baht in platform upgrades between Bangkok and Chachoengsao to accommodate the earlier Japanese railcars. Those improvements concern the KiHa 40/48 fleet, not the newly announced KiHa 100 batch.

The SRT stressed that acquiring additional KiHa 100 railcars would not replace its efforts to develop Thailand’s domestic railway manufacturing industry.

Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/SRT

Under its local-content policy, the railway has supported projects involving Thai manufacturers and engineers, including the Beyond Horizon passenger carriage prototype.

In July, Thailand also unveiled a locally developed electric passenger train as part of efforts to reduce dependence on imported railway equipment.

The SRT said acquiring second-hand Japanese trains would help expand services in the shorter term, while domestic manufacturing remained a long-term priority.

No arrival date, refurbishment timetable or passenger service launch has been announced for the 13 KiHa 100 railcars.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 9, 2026, 10:23 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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