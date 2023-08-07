Thailand’s space dreams: Lifting off into high-tech horizons with spaceport ambitions

Picture courtesy of Arianespace.

In an exhilarating bid to broaden its horizons and step into the global platform of high tech exploration and innovation, Thailand declared its ambitious plans to construct a spaceport. Undertaken under the vigilant eyes of the interim Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the initiative exhibits strong determination and has the potential to offer extensive economic benefits including around 400 job opportunities for the country’s citizens.

This bold spaceport project strengthens Thailand’s resolve to leave an indelible mark in the international space industry, said a spokesperson for the prime minister, Tipanun Sirichana.

The proposition of a spaceport in Thailand does not appear to be a whimsical fantasy. A series of preliminary research suggests that Thailand is geographically well-positioned to support a spaceport. Its location, lying on the equator lends to an energy-efficient setting to launch spacecraft. Aside from its geographical position, Thailand boasts reliable logistics capabilities and is found to be less prone to natural disasters, thereby making it an exemplary contender for the deployment of a spaceport.

Sirichana reflected Prime Minister Prayut’s concerns emphasising meticulous planning and execution of this project that ensures economic feasibility coupled with minimal environmental impacts. Sirichana further underlined the broad implications of the plan, from the progression of the nation’s technology to more direct effects like income creation and the broadening of job scope for future generations venturing into the aerospace industry.

As per reports from the TPN media, the project, being advanced by the present caretaker government, holds the immense potential to redefine the future of Thailand’s space ambitions, by providing the necessary infrastructure to allow for exploration beyond our terrestrial confines. Sirichana said…

“This initiative reflects Thailand’s dedication and aspiration to elevate our technological capabilities, stimulate economic growth across multiple sectors and create job opportunities.”

Providing a window into the extensive effects of such an ambitious initiation, revered economist Dr Sitthichai Yukhanthapakorn highlighted the potential benefits.

“The spaceport project approximately represents a US$6 billion investment that could potentially generate an economic ripple effect across multiple sectors including manufacturing, transportation, and tourism.”

The establishment of a spaceport not only promises a surge in technological innovations but also cements Thailand’s position in the global sphere.

In a similar vein, Nisakorn Kositratna, from the non-profit organization Space Development Agency, iterated that the full development of the spaceport would “potentially attract numerous investors and spur high-tech industries, creating new career opportunities in the aerospace sector.”

The enthusiastic reception towards the spaceport project is not confined to expert opinions. Locals are equally positive about its promising prospects. Khanitha N. Juntrapirom, a Pattaya local, put forth her view.

“Having a spaceport in our own country could open up many opportunities for us, not just in terms of jobs, but also pushing Thailand forward in technological terms.”

While the plan is positively forward-looking, it doesn’t mask Thailand’s cautious approach towards ensuring environmental protection. Dr Kulphath Choophong, an environmental specialist from the Environmental Institute of Thailand, emphasised the importance of taking into account potential environmental risks before proceeding with the execution of the project.

In the grand scheme of things, the establishment of a spaceport in Thailand seems like a promising endeavour, marred by a few uncertainties and challenges. Yet, it remains to be seen if the nation’s aspirations of launching into the space industry will truly propel the country to new horizons.

Nonetheless, the determination and drive shown by the Thai government and its citizens with this mightily ambitious project are praiseworthy. Only time will tell if their aspirations translate into a successful vision for a prosperous future –both on the ground and up in the cosmos.