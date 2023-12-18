Thailand to boost protection for domestic workers

PHOTO: via The Financial Express

Thailand’s Labour Ministry is set to revise its regulation to enhance protection for domestic workers, as per advice from Siraphop Duangsodsri, an adviser to the Labour Minister. The announcement came during an event to observe International Migrants Day.

The Department of Labour Protection and Welfare plans to enhance the existing regulation on domestic workers’ welfare with an addition of at least 11 clauses. This regulation, initially introduced in 2012, extends to those employing home-based helpers, drivers, gardeners, nannies, nurses, and pet caretakers.

Presently, the regulation includes stipulations that forbid the employment of children under 15 years old and mandate a weekly day off for employees.

Siraphop revealed that the impending clauses would enforce a minimum wage, an eight-hour workday, and a 98-day maternity leave, 45 days of which would be employer-funded. The revised law will also prohibit employers from terminating an employee due to pregnancy.

Domestic workers deserve fair treatment akin to other employees. This amendment will compel employers to respect the rights of their domestic helpers, he stated. Siraphop added that the proposed clauses will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

Thai Health Organisation’s acting director of the Office of Specific Population Group Support, Phoranee Phuprasert, applauded the changes. She further emphasised the need for guaranteed access to basic healthcare for labourers, especially.

Minimum wage rates

Phoranee noted that out of the 2,333,079 migrant workers from Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cambodia in Thailand, 111,954 are employed as domestic helpers, reported Bangkok Post.

