Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 3:23 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand﻿

Thailand and Timor-Leste agreed to speed up an air services agreement that could pave the way for direct flights between Bangkok and Dili during talks in Bangkok on October 9.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão at Government House during Gusmão’s official visit to Thailand.

It was the first official visit to Thailand by a Timor-Leste prime minister in 13 years and the first since the country became an ASEAN member last year.

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The two leaders discussed trade, investment, defence cooperation, online scams and other transnational crimes, as well as regional developments.

On economic ties, both sides agreed to promote trade and investment, particularly in food security and rice. They also identified agriculture and food processing, energy, infrastructure, tourism and hospitality as areas for possible Thai investment in Timor-Leste.

Thailand and Timor-Leste are speeding up an air services agreement that could pave the way for direct flights between Bangkok and Dili.
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

The two governments also agreed to speed up the Air Services Agreement, which would pave the way for direct Bangkok-Dili flights.

Thailand and Timor-Leste will also continue development cooperation under a planned Three-Year Development Cooperation Programme covering 2026 to 2028.

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The programme is expected to focus on sustainable agriculture, community development, public health, human resource development and preparations linked to ASEAN participation.

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Both sides also agreed to increase defence cooperation, building on Thailand’s involvement in peacekeeping and peacebuilding missions in Timor-Leste between 1999 and 2002.

Cooperation against online scams and other transnational crimes will also be expanded through bilateral channels and ASEAN.

Thailand and Timor-Leste are speeding up an air services agreement that could pave the way for direct flights between Bangkok and Dili.
Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

The two leaders agreed to encourage more high-level visits and activities ahead of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

They also plan to hold the first meeting of a bilateral consultations mechanism in Timor-Leste to follow up on agreements made during the visit.

Thailand said it would continue supporting Timor-Leste’s participation in ASEAN, including preparations for the country to take on the ASEAN chairmanship in the future.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar and relations between Thailand and Cambodia.

During the visit, Gusmão thanked Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for support provided through a children and youth development project in six schools in Timor-Leste and for the Princess Maha Chakri Award given to outstanding Timorese teachers.

Following the talks, the two governments issued a joint statement setting out areas for future cooperation.

Thailand and Timor-Leste also exchanged an MoU establishing a bilateral consultation mechanism.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 3:23 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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