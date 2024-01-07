Thailand tightens cannabis regulation for medical use only

Picture courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis, Unsplash

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew has enacted a proposed bill concerning the use of cannabis, underlining its restriction to medical applications only. After signing the bill, Cholnan clarified on Saturday, “The newly proposed law will explicitly outline that cannabis can only be utilised for medical reasons. It will further promote the health benefits that cannabis can provide.”

Addressing the potential misuse of cannabis for recreational purposes, he stated, “There will be a clear guideline to monitor and prevent such incidents.” He further explained that these guidelines could be implemented through a ministerial regulation endorsed by the cabinet or a committee.

The bill will be presented to the Lower House for review once the cabinet approves its principles. Cholnan hinted at a possible revision in the regulation listed by the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department, which categorises cannabis as a controlled herb, should it conflict with the new law.

He clarified, “Currently, the requirement of a medical certificate for the purchase of cannabis has not been included in the bill. Depending on the enforcement of organic laws, this may alter.” However, he stressed that any use of cannabis for medical purposes at home must strictly follow accurate medical procedures and research, reported Bangkok Post.

When queried about the new law’s impact on cannabis stores, Cholnan assured that there have been no laws enacted to revoke licences for legally operating stores. However, once the law is in effect, cannabis stores must ensure that they sell only the parts of the cannabis plant that are deemed legal in Thailand.

As per the Narcotics Code, any product containing over 0.2% by weight of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component in cannabis) will be considered illegal. Cholnan believes the new law would aid law enforcement in apprehending those misusing cannabis for recreational purposes.

Simultaneously, a significant drug seizure overseas has led investigators to a Thai connection. News reports reveal that over €1.1 million (41.7 million baht) worth of cannabis was confiscated in Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath, and Limerick in Ireland on January 4. Revenue inspectors discovered 14.2 kilograms of drugs valued at nearly €285,000 (10.8 million baht) in parcels originating from Thailand and destined for various areas in Dublin.

The most substantial seizure, estimated at €500,000 (18.9 million baht), occurred in Clane, Co Kildare. Authorities discovered 25 kilograms of the drug at a residence and arrested a woman in her late 30s. Apart from Thailand, cannabis batches were reportedly dispatched from France and Spain, intended for addresses in Dublin and Galway.