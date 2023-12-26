Thailand tightens border control to curb illegal wildlife smuggling

Photo courtesy of iStock

A concerted effort to tighten borders and stifle illegal wildlife trafficking is underway in Thailand, led by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The department is collaborating with multiple state agencies responsible for border control to clamp down on wildlife smuggling gangs. This action is part of the country’s observance of National Wildlife Protection Day.

Narongrit Sookprakan, who oversees the department’s wildlife border section, shared that their partners in this mission include the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Fisheries, and the Department of Livestock Development. These agencies collectively oversee the protection of flora and plants, marine life, and the import and export of animals.

“We have joined forces to help prevent and suppress any wildlife smuggling along the border in Chiang Rai, Nong Khai, Songkhla and Trat provinces,” Narongrit revealed.

Narongrit further discussed the initiative during a seminar titled “Integrated Cooperation on Wildlife Crime Suppression” held at the Khao Pathab Chang wildlife rescue centre in Ratchaburi’s Chom Bung district.

The theme for this year’s National Wildlife Protection Day is Save Wildlife for Your Life, an initiative aimed at raising public awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation, reported Bangkok Post.

Concerning the illicit wildlife trafficking along the border, Polavee Buchakiat, the director of the newly-formed Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre, noted that the establishment of the centre is vital for gathering comprehensive information about wildlife trade networks.

“The centre is instrumental in helping the department suppress illicit wildlife trafficking,” stated Polavee.

In the same vein, Watcharin Phusit, director of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division, emphasised the crucial role that close cooperation between domestic and international agencies plays in combating wildlife trafficking crimes.

In related news, Thailand intensifies efforts against a US$20 billion wildlife trafficking trade, emphasizing the need for global awareness and sustained legal actions.