Thailand tightens ban on undeclared pork imports amid African Swine Fever fears

Thailand’s continual enforcement of the ban on unregulated pork imports, including for personal use, has been underscored by the detection and confiscation of illegal pork imports at major international airports. The canine unit, known as Inspector Beagle, plays a vital role in these inspections, seeking out any meat products potentially carrying viral strains of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Friday, October 13, saw Inspector Beagle uncover approximately 31 kilogrammes of pork sausages in the baggage of a passenger arriving at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport from the Philippines. The passenger had flown in on a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight, which landed in Bangkok at 11.05am. The potentially harmful pork products were seized upon detection.

This is not an isolated incident. The Department of Livestock Development’s (DLD) K9 Unit has reported another seizure of an unspecified amount of assorted meat products from a passenger coming in from Manila on an undisclosed day. Images reveal a large number of sausages, bacon, and beef that were confiscated.

The DLD’s reports consistently feature warnings about the prohibition of unregulated pork imports into Thailand, even for personal consumption. A poster, shared by the Phuket Info Center and available in five languages – Thai, English, Chinese, Lao, and Vietnamese – is a clear warning to travellers.

“Attention. Do not carry pork! ASF – African Swine Fever. Do not carry pork, sausages, bacon, or any other meat products into Thailand without permission from the DLD. Violators who bring these products into Thailand without permission could face prosecution.”

Violations could lead to charges under the Animal Epidemic Act B.E. 2558 (2015), although specific penalties or consequences for guilty individuals are not detailed.

African Swine Fever

This prohibition on pork imports was introduced four years ago following an African Swine Fever outbreak overseas. Phuket played a crucial role in justifying this ban. In late 2019, the World Organisation for Animal Health reported ASF outbreaks in 15 countries across Europe, Africa, Russia, and China.

In response, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an advisory on December 25, to quarantine all pork imported from the affected countries. Director-General of the DLD, Sorawit Thaneto said this measure led to the confiscation of ASF-infected pork sausages from a Chinese tourist at Phuket International Airport on January 16.

“Strict inspections of processed pork products from overseas are now in place to prevent an outbreak. If left unchecked, ASF could severely impact our swine farming industry.”

Ever since, the ban on undeclared imports of pork products, including any salami and sausages for personal consumption, has been in place.

Inspector Beagle regularly inspects the luggage of international passengers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. However, specific information regarding the intensity and methods of inspections at Phuket International Airport remains undisclosed.

