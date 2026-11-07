Thailand tells shops to stock up as 72-hour emergency bag buying rises

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand tells shops to stock up as 72-hour emergency bag buying rises
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade has told supermarkets and retailers to build up safety stocks of rice, canned food, milk and drinking water after demand rose following official advice to pack 72-hour emergency bags. The department said in comments published yesterday, November 6, that supplies remain normal and that people have no need to stockpile.

Director-General Wattanasak Suea-iam said stores had confirmed that shoppers were buying more of some goods, though he described the rise as modest, and that every chain had agreed to hold enough safety stock and keep refilling shelves so that items do not run out.

He added that manufacturers and distributors were ready to keep producing and delivering, and urged the public to be aware but not to panic.

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Outlets gave different figures for the rise. Thairath reported an average increase of 5 to 20% in demand for food and drinks, including rice, dried and canned food, dairy products and drinking water, while Naewna put the rise in sales of some goods at about 5 to 10%. Wattanasak linked part of the increase to timing, as late October and early November coincided with payday, a government top-up of state welfare cards and news coverage of the bag advice.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and the National Security Council (NSC) have been urging households to keep a bag with enough supplies for the first 72 hours of an emergency or disaster.

DDPM Director-General Nirat Pongsitthaworn has said the advice follows an international preparedness standard and is not a sign of war, and that Thailand faces no security emergency that calls for large-scale stockpiling.

The DDPM’s checklist, which The Thaiger covered when the department advised households to prepare 72-hour emergency bags on November 3, covers medicine, food and water, communications and tools, documents and cash, hygiene, and clothing, with about 3 litres of drinking water per person per day.

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On October 29, before that campaign, the NSC denied reports that it had told people to stock 72 hours of supplies because of the Middle East conflict, saying it had issued no such warning.

The department also said its Thai Chuay Thai Blue Flag cost-of-living scheme, which runs for 90 days in October and November at 3,036 discount sales points nationwide, with 27 private firms cutting prices on 4,223 items by up to 78%, has held 928 sales so far.

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According to the department, these generated 85.67 million baht in spending and saved shoppers more than 30 million baht, and a separate New Year Mega Sale is being planned, with retailers still choosing which goods to discount and details expected soon.

Prices of pork, chicken and eggs held steady against the previous week, the department said, and some vegetables cost much less than during the recent floods, but delicate herbs such as basil, holy basil, spring onions and coriander have risen because of heavy rain.

Shoppers who find goods overpriced or held back can report it to the department’s hotline on 1569.

Thailand tells shops to stock up as 72-hour emergency bag buying rises | News by Thaiger
DDPM Emergency Bag Infographic Translated to English

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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