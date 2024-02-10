Thailand takes lead in Myanmar crisis: Calls for active role in finding peaceful solution

Photo courtesy of PeekYou

Thailand’s plan to provide humanitarian aid to displaced persons within Myanmar has earned praise from the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Noppadon Pattama.

Speaking exclusively to Thai PBS World, Noppadon emphasised the urgency for the current Srettha Thavisin government to step up its efforts in resolving the conflict in Myanmar.

Dubbing it a good starting point, Noppadon stressed that this initiative should have been implemented long ago. As part of the five-point consensus of ASEAN, the humanitarian assistance programme aims to alleviate the crisis in Myanmar. With Thailand as its immediate neighbour, the country holds a unique position to propel these efforts forward.

During an informal meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Luang Prabang, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara unveiled the Thai initiative. Recently, he visited the potential sites for a humanitarian assistance centre in the Tak province border areas.

However, Noppadon cautioned that it is crucial to ensure that aid reaches all individuals in Myanmar without any discrimination. He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, addressing concerns that the military regime might exploit the assistance.

Moreover, Noppadon called for Thailand to play an active role in tackling the crisis as an immediate neighbour, sharing a border that spans over 2,400 kilometres. He urged Thailand to engage with all relevant parties involved in the Myanmar conflict, with the ultimate goal of finding a peaceful solution. Despite acknowledging the challenges, Noppadon emphasised the necessity for dialogue amongst conflicting parties, reported Thai PBS World.

Follow us on :













The House Committee on Foreign Affairs, under Noppadon’s guidance, has been closely monitoring the Myanmar crisis. To gain comprehensive insights into the situation, the committee has conducted a series of discussions with representatives from the armed forces, security agencies, and academics.

Furthermore, they are actively exploring ways to engage with the National Unity Government (NUG) and other factions. Noppadon assured that their contributions to the search for a peaceful resolution would be carried out without interfering with the executive branch’s work.