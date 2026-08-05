Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 4:44 PM
1 minute read
Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from tnews

A stray dog in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, was found with a dart embedded in its body yesterday, August 4, after it was allegedly shot with a dart gun. Local animal lovers rushed the injured animal to a veterinary hospital.

The incident came to light when Chaiwat Sukhadet, a representative of an animal welfare group for dogs and cats in Phimai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, joined other volunteers to rescue the injured dog after receiving reports it had been shot with a dart gun.

The two year old brown male stray, known as Daeng, was found lying beside a road in Nai Mueang subdistrict, Phimai district, crying in pain with a dart lodged in its body.

A stray dog in Thailand was rescued after allegedly being shot with a dart gun and found injured beside a road in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Photo via tnews

Volunteers rushed the dog into a pickup truck before taking it to a veterinary hospital in Phimai for emergency treatment. Chaiwat said that Daeng’s condition is now stable, reported DailyNews.

The group believes Daeng may have wandered near a person’s home while searching for food or rummaging through rubbish beside the road, prompting someone to shoot the dog with a dart gun. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been confirmed.

The local animal welfare group said it will continue gathering information and urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the person responsible to come forward so further action can be taken.

A stray dog in Thailand was rescued after allegedly being shot with a dart gun and found injured beside a road in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Photo via tnews

In similar news, a Thai woman rescued a dog from its cruel owner, who dragged the animal along the road in Nakhon Ratchasima, leading to injuries to its legs and body.

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A witness shared videos of an argument between the dog owner and a woman who rescued the animal on Facebook, revealing that the owner displayed no guilt.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 5, 2026, 4:44 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.