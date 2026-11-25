Thailand started giving lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injection that prevents HIV infection, on Wednesday, November 25, at nine clinics and hospitals in Bangkok. The first consignment is 2,400 doses, paid for by the Global Fund, and covers 2,400 people.

Jakkrapat Boonruang, a physician-researcher and specialist in gender health at the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation, said the doses have reached the country and that the service opens on Wednesday.

The drug replaces a daily pill. It goes into the layer of fat under the skin once every six months, one dose at a time, and a doctor or a trained nurse can give it.

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Protection against infection runs above 96%, and the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for prevention in June 2025. Thailand was one of the countries that took part in the research behind it.

The nine sites are Siriraj Hospital, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, the Thai Red Cross Anonymous Clinic, the Bangrak Medical Centre, HIV-NAT, the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation, the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand and SWING. They mix state and private providers, hospitals and community organisations.

Daily PrEP pills work, but people forget them, and a pack of pills is hard to keep private. Two injections a year remove both problems, along with some of the stigma that attaches to infections people assume come from sex.

Price is the obstacle. Lenacapavir launched at 1.4 million baht per person per year, and UNAIDS and other global partners are now pushing generic production, with a target of about 1,300 baht per person per year.

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Thailand expects a larger allocation in 2027, enough to cover this first group when their six months are up, to take on new recipients, and to send doses to service points outside Bangkok.

The Department of Disease Control and the institute worked with the Global Fund for the first allocation. The pilot gathers data on safety, side effects and how the service runs, and that evidence will shape any decision to widen access inside the Thai health system.

Whether lenacapavir becomes widely available here rests on that evidence. The universal coverage scheme has taken on other expensive medicines this year, among them a donated cancer therapy distributed free to gold card patients.

For now, anyone interested has to approach one of the nine sites. Testing is a separate matter and is already widely available in Bangkok, at hospitals, at specialist sexual health clinics and through home and hotel visits.

Thailand records between 8,000 and 9,000 new HIV infections a year, a rate that has barely moved in five years, against a national target of fewer than 1,000 a year by 2030. About 50,000 people are living with the virus without knowing it.

The Global Fund added Thailand in April to the list of countries it is helping to introduce lenacapavir, after first deliveries went to nine African countries. It and the United States want to reach three million people with the drug by 2028.

Generic supply is expected to widen from 2027. Until then, 2,400 doses are what Thailand has.

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