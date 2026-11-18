Thailand’s Cabinet approved a visa exemption agreement with Sri Lanka yesterday, November 17, allowing ordinary passport holders from both countries to travel without a visa for stays of up to 30 days once the agreement takes effect.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan said the agreement would allow Thai and Sri Lankan nationals to enter, leave or transit through each other’s countries without a visa, provided each stay does not exceed 30 days.

Travellers will be permitted to stay for a maximum of 90 days in total within any 180-day period.

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Those planning to remain for more than 30 days, work, study or undertake activities requiring prior approval must obtain the appropriate visa before travelling.

The Cabinet has authorised the foreign minister or a designated representative to sign the agreement, with the Foreign Ministry responsible for completing the necessary procedures before it takes effect.

The visa exemption will come into force 60 days after both countries have formally notified each other that their domestic approval procedures are complete.

Either country may suspend the agreement, in whole or in part, for reasons involving public order, public health or national security. Such suspensions must be communicated through diplomatic channels at least 30 days in advance.

The agreement may also be terminated by either country through written diplomatic notification, with termination taking effect 90 days after the other country receives the notice.

Ploythalay said the agreement aims to make travel easier between Thailand and Sri Lanka, strengthen ties between their populations and support Thailand’s tourism industry.

She highlighted the countries’ shared Buddhist and cultural connections, saying the arrangement could particularly benefit cultural tourism and religious activities.

The agreement follows another recent step in strengthening ties between the two countries. In September, Thailand’s Cabinet approved two labour agreements with Sri Lanka, with an initial target of bringing in 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to help ease labour shortages in Thailand.

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